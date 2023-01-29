LYNCHBURG — Freshman Joshua Stephen hit a step-back 15-foot jumper at the buzzer to give Shenandoah University an 87-86 men's basketball Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over the University of Lynchburg on Saturday.
Stephen — who had a career-high 27 points — helped SU (6-13, 3-7 ODAC) to its third straight win, the first time the program has done that since Nov. 26 through Dec. 1, 2019.
Lynchburg (5-15, 2-9) took an 86-85 lead on a pair of Piercen Young free throws with 11 seconds remaining. The two teams traded the lead seven times and were tied on seven occasions. Four of those lead changes and two of the ties occurred in the final 4:15. SU trailed 84-80 with 2:41 left.
SU was also led by Binwi Bihai (21 points, five rebounds), Malik Jordan (17 points, six rebounds) and Davion Roberts (15 points, six rebounds, four assists).
SU shot 53 percent (32 of 60) and Lynchburg shot 51 percent (30 of 59).
Swimming: Clarke teams sweep Bull Run foes
STRASBURG — The Clarke County boys and girls each defeated Madison County and Central in a meet on Saturday at the Signal Knob Recreation Center.
The Eagle boys beat Madison County 72-13 and Central 57-31. The Clarke girls topped Madison 62-30 and Central 62-29.
Clarke County boys’ winners: Jefferson Fairbanks, 100-yard free, 55.03, 100 back, 1:07.03; Ron Martin, 50-yard free, 26.35; Ryan Hooks, 100 fly, 1:06.06; Patrick Whalen, 500 free, 6:19.50; 200 medley relay (Hooks, Martin, Fairbanks, Jack Westbrook) 1:58.47; 200 free relay (Fairbanks, Martin, Whalen, Hooks) 1:45.94; 400 free relay (Westbrook, Matthew Marsden, Dylan Rosenbohm, Hooks) 4:28.31.
Clarke County girls’ winners: Maya Pitts, 200 IM, 2:37.78, 100 fly, 1:10.25; Noelle Whalen, 50 free, 29.65, 100 back, 1:13.50; Kyleigh Goforth, 100 breast, 1:32.54; 200 medley relay (Whalen, Goforth, Pitts, Rebecca Spitler) 2:20.15; 200 free relay (Spitler, Heidi Duncan, Leah Mitchell, Goforth) 2:14.60; 400 free relay (Whalen, Mitchell, Spitler, Pitts) 4:54.45.
Wrestling: Handley 11th in Orange County
ORANGE — Handley tied for 11th place out of 18 teams on Saturday at the John ‘Coach K’ Kayajanian Memorial tournament at Orange County High School.
The Judges scored 93 points to tie with Patriot. Robinson won with 197 points, Eastern View was second with 184.5, and Liberty was seventh with 108.5.
Handley leaders: Hayden Thompson (120), two pins, forfeit, 1-0 decision over Liberty’s Christian Eberhart in finals; Nick Baker (132), second; Logan Westfall (126) fourth; Thomas Thorpe (157) sixth; Alex Sardelis (106), Charlie Milam (150) each placed eighth.
Clarke goes 1-4 in home duals
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County defeated Meridian 36-18 in the Clarke County Duals but lost to tourney champion Independence 60-18, Randolph-Macon 37-30, and Warren County and Dominion by matching 59-18 scores on Saturday.
Clarke County leaders: Blake Jacobson (144) 5-0; Kolton Vincent (120), Cannon Long (157) each went 4-1; Wyatt Stemberger (126), Raul Villela (138) each went 3-2.
Women’s basketball: SU 49, Hollins 32
WINCHESTER — Terese Greene scored 16 points to lead 11 different scorers for Shenandoah University, which beat Hollins University on Saturday afternoon in an ODAC game at the Wilkins Center.
The Hornets (12-7, 8-5 ODAC) held Hollins (1-15, 0-13) to 7-of-43 shooting, including 0 of 13 from 3-point range, and forced 23 turnovers. Hollins made 18 of 29 free throws.
SU led 12-5 after one quarter, 28-12 at the half and 39-24 after three quarters.
Greene added seven rebounds, and Shawnise Campbell recorded nine rebounds. The Hornets out-rebounded Hollins, 51-37, including 15-6 on offensive rebounds.
College wrestling: SU takes eighth in tourney
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Shenandoah University junior Dylan Weaver won at 174 pounds and the Hornets took eighth out of 10 teams on Saturday at the D. Kenneth Ober Memorial Tournament.
SU scored 67 points. McDaniel had 132.5 to win the tournament.
Weaver, who has three tournament championships this season, earned the title with a 10-6 victory over Ganon Smith from host Elizabethtown. He had a technical fall and two pins in his three other matches.
Freshman Sean Rinebolt took second at 133 and freshman Christian Johnson-Hunte placed fourth at 149.
College indoor track: SU’s Moore sets ODAC record
LEXINGTON — Shenandoah University senior Miles Moore set an ODAC and school record in the 200 meters with a time of 21.79 seconds to place fourth on Saturday on the second day of the VMI Winter Classic.
SU’s 4x400 team of Matthew Klocke, Noah Eglin, Noah Hurd and Elias McGhie set a school record of 3:29.74 to beat all Division III competition and finish 12th overall.
On Friday, graduate student Tucker Kindig had a weight throw toss of 18.19 meters to win by more than an meter in the 45-man competition. Elias McGhie placed fifth in the 500 (1:08.21).
SU’s women were led by Kiara Felston (sixth in the weight throw and No. 1 for DIII, 15.94); Mackenzie Plowman (seventh in the 500, No. 1 in DIII, 1:26.43), Emma Madrigal (eighth in the 500, 1:28.41) and junior Kaitlin Measell, who led all DIII competitors in the long jump (19th, 5.19 meters) and 200 (33rd in 26.82).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.