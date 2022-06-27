Rising Handley junior Garrett Stickley helped the U.S. Under 18 Mountain Running Team place fourth at the 15th International U18 Mountain Running Cup on Sunday in Saluzzo, Italy.
Thirteen teams representing 12 countries participated in the competition, which took place over 4.4 kilometers (2.73 miles). Runners ran over cobblestone streets, stair steps, grassy fields and went up a 500-foot surface before coming back down.
Each team could enter up to four runners, with the top three runners scoring points for their team. Stickley — who was chosen for the team after going through an application process — was the No. 3 runner for the U.S. team, placing 32nd in 18 minutes and 25 seconds out of the 48 runners who completed the race.
Italy was the only country with two teams. Its "A" team finished first with 14 points and its "B" team was second with 31 points. France and the United States each scored 43 points, but France took third because its No. 4 runner finished ahead of the No. 4 runner for the U.S. The U.S. was followed by England (54), Poland (54), Scotland (58), Spain (58), Wales (77), Slovenia (97), Hungary (99), Ireland (106) and Northern Ireland (113).
Maciej Lachowsky of Poland won the race by five seconds in 16:21.
Winchester Speedway: Palmer triumphs
WINCHESTER — Scott Palmer captured his first Limited Late Model feature of the season to highlight racing at Winchester Speedway on Saturday.
Youngster Gunnar Walls, 12, earned the pole after winning his heat race earlier in the night, but Palmer jumped in front on Lap 1. By the halfway mark, Palmer pulled out to a full straightaway lead. But as Palmer navigated traffic, Walls began to close. Walls got to withing two cars lengths before Palmer crossed the finish line.
Jakob Piper, Rodney Walls and Wesley Bonebrake rounded out the Top 5.
The Pure Stock Division opened the evening's racing with pole-sitter Walter Crouch dominating from start to finish. Buddy Wilson would make a late pass against Brandon Lowery to take second. Jason Wilkins, Michael Carter and Chuckie Johnson completed the Top 5.
Mike Franklin would also dominate in the 25-lap Crate Late Model Division. Franklin got the early lead against pole-sitter Travis Campbell. Lapped traffic was the only thing that slowed Franklin, who would win over Campbell, Tyler Hoy, Brayden Anderson and Daniel Brown Jr.
In the caution-plagued Hobby Stock Division, pole-sitter Jason Wilkins would lead all 15 laps. Kristopher Hutton, Tom Caravello, Randy Linaburg and Sam Hoffman followed.
