Handley graduate and Penn State Schuylkill junior second baseman Meghan Stokes was selected as the United States Collegiate Athletic Association’s Softball Player of the Year for the 2022 season.
Stokes was also one of 15 players named to the USCAA All-American First Team.
Previously named Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference Softball Co-Player of the Year, Stokes led the 10-team PSUAC in runs (55), triples (seven) and hits (a school-record 61); ranked second with a .469 batting average (61-for-130) and on-base percentage (.511); tied for third in doubles (14); was fourth in slugging (.685); fifth in stolen bases (15); and tied for seventh in RBIs (31).
Penn State Schuylkill went 25-13 and advanced to the USCAA Small College World Series this season.
McKnight named to Preseason All-Pioneer Team
Sherando graduate and Morehead State sophomore long snapper Brady McKnight has been named to the Preseason All-Pioneer Football League team.
McKnight helped the Eagles lead the NCAA Division I FCS PFL in punting in 2021 with no bad snaps. His efforts helped punter Andrew Foster set a league record for punting average and set the program record for consecutive PATs made. McKnight was named First Team All-PFL and earned NCAA Division I FCS Freshman All-America honors from Hero Sports and Phil Steele.
Morehead State opens its season on Aug. 27 at Mercer.
Simonelli returns from injury for Quad Cities
Millbrook graduate Anthony Simonelli pitched two shutout innings and allowed one hit, no walks and struck out two batters for the Kansas City Royals’ High-A affiliate the Quad Cities River Bandits in an 8-0 loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s appearance for Simonelli was his first for Quad Cities since June 15 because of knee soreness. Simonelli pitched in three games from July 21 to July 29 in the Arizona Complex League as part of a rehabilitation assignment.
In all games this year, Simonelli has a 4-0 record in 18 games. He’s pitched 51.2 innings and recorded 49 strikeouts, a 5.05 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP.
Charlottesville captures Valley League title
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Charlottesville TomSox defeated the Woodstock River Bandits 6-2 on Wednesday to complete a two-game sweep in the Valley Baseball League’s best-of-three Jim Lineweaver Cup Finals.
The TomSox completed a perfect 6-0 record in the playoffs and won its third title in five years by scoring one run in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth inning to take a 6-0 lead.
Charlottesville pitcher and Kentucky sophomore Christian Howe pitched six shutout innings and allowed five hits, no walks and struck out seven batters to earn the win. Emory junior Tyler McLoughlin came on in the seventh inning and left the bases loaded with a groundout after two runs had scored. He finished the game for the save, pitching 2.1 shutout, hitless innings and allowing one walk while striking out six batters.
For Charlottesville, second baseman and Virginia Tech sophomore Christian Martin went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in the fifth inning and had three RBIs and two walks. Georgia junior Garrett Spikes went 2-for-5 and had a solo home run in the third, Auburn third baseman and sophomore Brody Moss went 2-for-3 with a run and walk, and Florida Southwestern State catcher and junior Kalvin Alexander reached base twice and scored two runs.
Shenandoah senior shortstop Frankie Ritter had a walk for Woodstock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.