Shenandoah University announced the addition of four assistant coaches in the sports of women’s lacrosse, women’s and men’s soccer, and field hockey on Friday.
Kara Phoubandith will be a full-time assistant for women’s lacrosse.
Phoubandith previously served as the head girls’ lacrosse coach at Saint John’s Catholic Prep in Buckeystown, Md., since the fall of 2019. Prior to that, the 2019 Hood College grad and all-time points leader was an assistant coach at Goucher College during the summer and fall of 2019.
The other three assistants are part-time. Two of them are former SU players Isabella Morande (field hockey, class of 2021) and Erin Septer (women’s soccer, class of 2017). Lucas Turney joins the men’s soccer staff.
Morande, one of the most decorated athletes in field hockey program history, was a three-time All-ODAC honoree as a goalkeeper and earned league defensive player of the year honors in the fall of 2019.
In her first coaching role, she will be involved in all aspects of the program while focusing on mentoring the three goalkeepers, including two first-year women, on the 2021 roster.
Septer returns after stepping away during the spring 2021 season. Now in her second stint on Coach Liz Pike’s staff — in 2018 and 2019 she was a graduate assistant — Septer transitions to the lead assistant role. She will once again tutor the Hornets goalkeepers. Septer was a three-time All-ODAC honoree.
Turney, a 2020 University of Mary Washington graduate, completes Zack MacDougall’s men’s soccer staff. He and MacDougall first worked with each other when the latter was an assistant at Mary Washington during Turney’s junior year season in 2018.
Turney, a Dayton, Md., native, played four years of soccer for the Eagles as a back with 45 starts. In that time, he had a goal and three assists for 11 points and earned CAC All-Academic team honors three times.
Following graduation, he served as a club and high school assistant coach for both boys and girls.
Cross country: Handley boys 3rd at relay meet
ASHLAND — The Handley boys placed third out of 21 teams and the girls placed fifth out of 20 squads at the Patrick Henry High School Relays on Thursday.
Each team was made up of five people who ran 2,000 meters each.
The Handley boys had a total time of 32 minutes and 32 seconds, eight seconds behind Hanover (32:24) and six seconds behind Patrick Henry (32:26). The Handley girls finished two minutes behind Veritas (40:26) in 42:26. The runner-up was Hanover (41:05).
Following the relays, there was a 2,000-meter individual “extras” race.
Ryan Stickley won with a time of 6:40.30 to win the 38-boy race by one-tenth of a second over teammate Nico Schianchi (6:40.40). They were the only two Handley boys to compete. The Judges girls had four of the top five times in the 38-girls race, with Mikayla Freimuth winning by six seconds in a time of 8:11.
Handley boys relay splits: 9th overall: Schianchi 6:17; 10. Ryan Stickley 6:18; 14. Garrett Stickley 6:28; 15. Pierce Francis 6:35; 23. Will Pardue 6:52.
Handley girls relay splits: Tied for 6th: Freimuth 7:54; 15. Peyton Duvall 8:19; 28: Mia Kern 8:32; 32. Sarah Roberson 8:35; 49. Emma Fout 9:05.
Other Handley girls extras: 3. Roberson 8:18; 4. Duvall 8:19; 5. Kerns 8:21; 7. Fout 8:46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.