Shenandoah University director of intercollegiate athletics Bridget Lyons announced the recipients of the Class of 2020 Awards on Wednesday.
The department, through a vote of its full-time personnel, annually recognizes the top male and female athlete and student-athlete in its graduating class. The Athletic Director’s Award is selected for both men and women based on the student’s athletics accomplishments, performance in the classroom and leadership/community service performed. Voting concluded earlier this week.
The male winners are: Elijah Morton, track & field (Athlete); Alan Dabney, basketball (Student-Athlete); and Peter Mulholland, baseball (Athletic Director). The female winners are: Emily Yergin, soccer (Athlete); Sarah Donley, basketball (Student-Athlete); and Jordan Sondrol, basketball (Athletic Director).
Morton is a two-time All-ODAC honoree, having earned those accolades with runner-up performances in the 100 meters at the 2019 outdoor championships and the 60 meters at the 2020 indoor championships.
In March, he was set to become the first male athlete in the history of the SU track & field programs to compete in the national championships after qualifying in the 60-meter dash. Morton was denied that opportunity when the championships were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Morton, a Culpeper native, also earned All-Region honors this past season in the 60 meters and was named All-State by VaSID as a sprinter.
Yergin, from Warrenton, finished her career with a school-record 61 goals and 26 assists for a school-record 148 points and was a four-time first team All-ODAC honoree. The goals and points records had stood since 1995.
Yergin was also a two-time All-Region selection, a three-time All-State honoree and was named as the 2016 ODAC Rookie of the Year.
In four years with the men’s basketball program, the Mechanicsville native Dabney played in 81 games with 37 starts. He scored 536 points and pulled down 267 rebounds in 17.4 minutes of action per game.
He had a career-high 23 points (11 of 12 on free throws) against Randolph College on Feb. 15, 2019.
In the classroom, he earned a 3.75 GPA as an undergrad criminal justice major before enrolling in the Master’s of Business Administration program in January. Dabney is also a three-time Academic All-ODAC honoree.
Donley is an Altoona, Pa., native who graduated in just seven semesters with a 3.98 GPA as an economics and finance major with a minor in entrepreneurship. This year, she earned Academic All-District V honors. Donley is headed to law school at the Dickinson campus of Penn State University this fall.
On the court, Donley is the all-time leader at Shenandoah in games played with 110 and helped the Hornets to the 2019 ODAC championship. In four years of action, Donley scored 446 points and dished out 215 assists to go along with 368 rebounds. Her .385 three-point shooting percentage is second best all-time at Shenandoah.
Off the court, she served as the SGA Chief of Staff, on the Mayor of Winchester’s Student Advisory Group, was a semifinalist for the Wooden Cup and took part in the NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum in 2019.
Mulholland, from Silver Spring, Md., completed his undergraduate work at Shenandoah with a 3.63 GPA as a business major. In the fall of 2019, he entered into the MBA program at SU in preparation for his professional job with United Bank as a credit analyst.
A Dean's List student every semester, Mulholland played in 25 career games as a catcher with four hits, three runs scored and three runs batted in. Behind the plate, he recorded 49 putouts and had five assists.
The Hornets won 121 games, two ODAC titles and one regional championship during Mulholland's time in uniform.
Mulholland is also a three-time Academic All-ODAC honoree.
Mulholland was a leader for the baseball program in its off-the-field efforts, heading up Operation Task Force Dagger this spring while also participating in community service events such as Habitat for Humanity, Concern Hotline, and Big Brothers, Big Sisters. In addition, he is involved in the Leadership and Mentoring program at SU.
Sondrol is from Waynesboro. She completed her undergraduate work as a university studies (elementary education) major with a 3.83 GPA.
On the court, Sondrol was a two-time All-ODAC honoree and became the first woman in program history to be named first team All-ODAC with her selection this past season.. She also became the 20th woman to score at least 1,000 career points and ended her career as the school's all-time leader in blocked shots (121) and free throw percentage (.869, 238 of 274).
In 2019, she was named ODAC All-Tournament after leading SU to its first-ever ODAC title.
A three-year team captain, Sondrol is a member of the ODK National Leadership Honor Society, an academic All-State honoree, a three-time ODAC All-Academic selection and a Dean's List student every semester.
Her community service includes working multiple SU athletics events, lunch & recess buddies at local elementary schools, the YDC Prom, Paint Night, Kids Day Out at the WAEC, and Buzzy's Book Club.
MEN'S ICE HOCKEY
Limoges named captain at Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Rising senior forward and Winchester resident Alex Limoges has been named captain for Penn State in 2020-21 following a vote by his teammates.
Limoges is the eighth person in program history to be selected as captain.
The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten regular-season title but did not get a chance to compete in the postseason after it was canceled by COVID-19.
"I'm thrilled and honored about the opportunity of becoming captain. It's humbling to have been chosen by my teammates and coaches," said Limoges in a news release. "I'm eager and motivated to get back on the ice and finish next year what we started this year."
As a junior Limoges finished with 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 30 games to rank second in the Big Ten in points per game and 26th nationally with 1.07. He led all Big Ten players in points per game (23 in 22 games) and was a conference honorable mention selection. As a sophomore, Limoges tied for the national lead in total points (50 on 23 goals and 27 assists).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.