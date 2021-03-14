WINCHESTER – No. 21 Shenandoah University limited Guilford College to five hits in finishing off a weekend Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball sweep with a 6-2 victory Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Field.
Sophomore Calvin Pastel (1-0) started and allowed two runs on three hits in five innings for the Hornets (5-1, 2-0 ODAC). He struck out three Quakers (0-2, 0-2).
Junior Cade Templeton took over to start the sixth and struck out five in 3.1 innings. With one out and no one on, starting second baseman Colby Martin came on and induced a pair of groundouts sandwiched around a walk to finish the game.
SU was held to seven hits, but scored two runs in the first, one in the second and three in the fourth.
Martin, Keegan Woolford and Anthony Ward each had two hits. Ward and Martin (triple) each had two RBIs.
Sherando boys split two basketball games
STEPHENS CITY — The Sherando boys' basketball team lost to Musselman (W.Va.) 56-50 at home on Friday, one day after beating Hedgesville (W.Va.) 46-34 in a home contest on Thursday.
On Friday, Sherando and Musselman were tied 37-37 through three quarters, but the Applemen outscored the Warriors 19-13 in the fourth quarter. On Thursday, Sherando led 9-4 after one quarter, 29-11 at the half and 37-23 after three quarters.
Friday Sherando scoring leaders: Keli Lawson 15, Cole Armel 9, James Harris 9 (3 3-pointers), Adrian Myers 8.
Thursday Sherando scoring leaders: Armel 18, Zach Symons 14, Lawson 8.
Sherando girls fall to Musselman
INWOOD, W.Va. — Sherando fell to 2-3 with a 53-39 loss to Musselman (W.Va.) on Friday night.
The Warriors trailed only 13-10 after one quarter, but the Applemen outscored them 18-2 to take a 31-12 lead, and they led 41-27 after three quarters.
Sherando scoring leaders: Ella Carlson 12, Jaiden Polston 9.
Firebaugh makes MAAC All-Tournament team
James Wood graduate and Rider University freshman guard Makayla Firebaugh was one of seven players selected to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference All-Championship team on Saturday night.
Firebaugh was held without a point in seventh-seeded Riders's 44-41 win in the first round over No. 10 Monmouth (she went 0 for 8 from the floor, including 0 for 5 on 3-pointers). But in the quarterfinals, Firebaugh had 12 points and six rebounds as the Broncs upset No. 2 Quinnipiac 62-50. Rider (8-18) was eliminated in the semifinals by No. 3 Saint Peter's 72-67 on Friday, but Firebaugh had 16 points and four rebounds.
Firebaugh was the MAAC Co-Rookie of the Year this season. She ended the year averaging a team-high 11.0 points per game. She also averaged 4.4 rebounds per game, hit 31.3 percent of her 3-pointers (40 of 128) and made a team-high 89.4 percent of her free throws (42 of 47).
SU softball swept by Virginia Wesleyan
WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah softball team was swept by the scores of 13-4 and 10-3 by No. 3 Virginia Wesleyan in seven-inning doubleheader action on Sunday.
In the first game, Virginia Wesleyan (13-1-1) led 7-0 through five and a half innings, then added six runs after SU (3-5), scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Hornets were led by Sammy Amateau (2 for 3 with a run and an RBI), Meghan Stout (1 for 2 with a run, two walks and two RBIs) and Tiffany Bower (1 for 3).
In the second game, the Marlins led 5-3 after four innings, then added two in the sixth inning and three in the seventh.
Allie Schey went 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs and Baylee Jenkins went 1 for 4 with an RBI for SU.
SU men's soccer ties with Eastern Mennonite
HARRISONBURG — Shenandoah took 21 shots and Eastern Mennonite had 27, but neither team could find the back of the net in a 0-0 ODAC men's soccer tie on Sunday.
The Hornets (0-3-1, 0-2-1 ODAC) received five saves from Dylan Johnson (two) and Sam Fischer (three) while Ahmed Zaatar made eight saves for the Royals (0-4-1, 0-3-1).
Crowder wins for SU men's track team
SALISBURY, Md. — James Wood graduate and Shenandoah University freshman William Crowder won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.99 seconds at the Salisbury University Spring Meet on Saturday.
The Hornet men were also led on Saturday by Miles Moore (first in the 200, 22.30, second in the 100, 11.13); Tyler McCarthy (first in the 3,000, 10:12.96); and Elias McGhie (third in the 400 hurdles, 59.84).
The SU women were led by Jamie Ryan (first in the javelin, 32.02 meters) and Emily Miller (second in the 1,500, 4:53.53).
SU volleyball sweeps tri-match
WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University volleyball team opened its season on Saturday by defeating Randolph 3-2 and Mount Aloysius 3-0.
Shenandoah (2-0, 1-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) defeated Randolph (0-2, 0-1) by the scores of 18-25, 25-13, 20-25, 25-15, 20-18.
SU served for the match at both 17 and 18 before finally closing out Randolph by earning the serve back on a service error and then getting a kill from James Wood graduate Kate Poppo.
Poppo led SU with 21 kills and 17 digs and Jillian Warter had 17 kills and 13 digs. James Wood graduate Megan Hillyard had 21 of the Hornets' 52 assists and also added 12 digs.
The Hornets defeated Mount Aloysius (1-1) at 15, 22, and 20.
Poppo had 15 kills, Warter had 11 kills and 12 digs, Hillyard had 17 digs and 17 assists and Payton Clary had nine kills.
SU women's lacrosse routs Ferrum
FERRUM — Emma Stiffler and Megan Egan scored five goals each as the Shenandoah University women's lacrosse team defeated Ferrum College 19-2 in its ODAC opener on Saturday.
Stiffler also had two assists for the Hornets (1-2, 1-0 ODAC) against the Panthers (4-2, 0-2). SU was also led by Alyson Bittinger (three goals), Natalie Nichols (two goals), Emily Onorato and Macy Tignor (two assists each) and Ashley MacFarlane and Shannon Eissele (three saves each).
Shenandoah owned a 39-10 advantage in shots and won 19 of the game's 23 draw controls.
SU women's soccer shuts out Marymount
WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University women's soccer team scored all of its goals in the second half to beat Marymount University 3-0 in non-conference action on Saturday.
Kristen Fisher, Elizabeth McGee and Maiya Pencile each scored goals for SU (3-2) against the Saints (1-1-1), with Fisher's coming less than two minutes into the second half.
Goalkeeper Alyssa Brown made two saves in posting her first career shutout.
Shenandoah owned a 27-3 advantage in shots and earned 12 of the game's 14 corner kicks.
