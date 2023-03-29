CARLISLE. Pa. — Colby Martin led a 20-hit attack with two home runs and a triple as the No. 3 Shenandoah University baseball team won its 11th straight game with a 18-5 non-conference win over Dickinson College on Wednesday.
Martin went 3 for 4 with two walks overall and had four runs and five RBIs for the Hornets (21-2) against the Red Devils (12-7-1).
SU led 6-3 after three innings, 9-3 after four, 10-3 after six, 13-3 after seven, and 17-4 after eight.
The Hornets were also led by Pearce Bucher (4 for 7, double, three RBIs, two runs); Gavin Horning (3 for 5, two doubles, two runs, three RBIs, one walk); Frankie Ritter (3 for 7, two runs); Kooper Anderson (2 for 5, double, three runs, three RBIs, walk, two stolen bases); Haden Madagan (2 for 5, double); Tyler Blittersdorf (2 for 2); Dillon Parton (two walks, two runs); Ryan Clawson (two RBIs) and Kyle Lisa (three walks).
Michael Prosperi pitched seven innings for the win, only allowing three earned runs in the third inning. He also allowed four hits, one walk and struck out six batters.
Baseball: Briar Woods 7, Millbrook 1
WINCHESTER — Briar Woods took advantage of six Millbrook errors to score six unearned runs as the Pioneers suffered their first loss of the season on Wednesday.
Leading 2-0, the Falcons scored five unearned runs in the third inning against Millbrook (5-1). Nate Brookshire (run), Chase Ford and Hogan Newlin each had a single for the Pioneers.
Girls’ tennis: Millbrook 9, Kettle Run 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook won all seven matches that were played in a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Kettle Run on Wednesday.
The Pioneers improved to 3-0.
Millbrook winners: Singles: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-0; No. 2 Abilgail Townes 8-1; No. 3 Peyton Cotterell 8-3; No. 4 Kiley Carter 8-1; No. 5 Nora Lewis 8-1. Doubles: No. 1 Knox-Townes 8-0; No. 2 Cotterell-Carter 8-1.
Skyline 5, Clarke County 4
BERRYVILLE — Skyline won two of three doubles matches in defeating Clarke County in a non-district match on Wednesday.
The Eagles are 2-3.
Clarke County winners: Singles: No. 3 Ana Gonzalez 8-4; No. 4 Mary V. Simmons 8-0; No. 6 Kylie Prazinko 8-0. Doubles: No. 2 Gonzalez-Simmons 8-1.
Boys' tennis: Clarke County 6, Skyline 3
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County completed a season sweep of non-district foe Skyline with a victory on Wednesday.
The Eagles are 4-1.
Clarke County winners: Singles: No. 1 Linus Pritchard 8-3; No. 2 Preston Bernier 8-4; No. 5 Jonathan Westbrook 8-0; No. 6 Dominic Boukaia 8-5. Doubles: No. 1. Dalton/Boukaia 8-4; No. 3 Cannon Long/Jake Pastore 8-6.
Softball: Briar Woods 7, Millbrook 0
ASHBURN — Briar Woods scored five runs in the first inning and Emily Collins allowed just one walk and struck out 15 batters in a three-hit shutout as Briar Woods beat Millbrook in a non-district game on Wednesday.
The Pioneers are 0-7.
Millbrook leaders: Emma Martin, pitched last 5 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 1 hit, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts and 1-3 at plate; Rowan McCullough 1-2, double; Emily Jeffries 1-3.
Women's lacrosse: Washington & Lee 19, SU 9
WINCHESTER — An 8-0 run in the second quarter lifted No. 2 Washington & Lee to a win over Shenandoah University in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory on Wednesday at Aikens Stadium.
The game was tied 5-5 following an Emily Lerch free position goal for SU (5-6, 0-2 ODAC) at 12:34 of the second quarter. The Generals (9-1, 2-0) then held the Hornets scoreless for 21 minutes and 45 seconds to build a 13-5 lead in the third quarter.
SU was led by Emma Stiffler (one goal, four assists), Ainsley Bucker (four goals), Reilly Cisar (two goals), three groundballs, three draw controls), Lerch and Maddie Re (one goal and one assist each) and Ashley MacFarlane (14 saves).
W&L outshot SU, 42-16, had a 19-13 edge on groundballs and won 17 of the 30 draws.
Women’s tennis: SU 8, Hollins 1
ROANOKE — Shenandoah University swept three doubles matches and won five of six singles matches to beat Hollins University in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference match on Wednesday.
In doubles, Shenandoah (5-6, 2-3 ODAC) received wins from No. 1 Jahveesha Combs and Lily Kimble (8-2) and No. 2 Allison Cherwien/Jada Lewis and No. 3 Erin Talko/Kelly Hudak, who each won 8-0 against Hollins (3-3, 1-3).
Singles winners were No. 2 Hudak (6-1, 6-4), No. 3 Kimble (6-0, 6-0), No. 4 Lewis (6-1, 6-1), No. 5 Talko (6-0, 6-1) and No. 6 Madison Shawver (6-1, 6-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.