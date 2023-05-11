RICHMOND — Second-seeded Shenandoah University opened the second round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament with an 11-2 win over No. 3 Roanoke on Thursday at the University of Richmond.
The 37-5 Hornets — who are ranked second nationally — scored the game’s first five runs in the third inning and led 7-0 after five innings and 10-2 after seven innings against the Maroons (27-16).
SU will now face top-seeded and fifth-ranked Lynchburg at 1 p.m. on Friday in the double-elimination tournament. Lynchburg (35-6) beat No. 4 seed and 16th-ranked Randolph-Macon 3-0 in Thursday’s first game in Richmond. The winner of the SU-Lynchburg game will advance to the championship on Saturday while the loser will take on the Roanoke-R-MC winner in an elimination game at 4 p.m. on Friday.
SU was led on Thursday by Jacob Bell (six innings, no runs, four hits, four walks, seven strikeouts), Haden Madagan (2 for 4, home run, two RBIs, two runs, walk), Pearce Bucher (2 for 5, home run, two RBIs, two runs); Ryan Clawson (3 for 4, two runs, RBI), Kyle Lisa (2 for 5, double, RBI), Frankie Ritter (2 for 5, walk) and Kooper Anderson (double, two RBIs).
Also on Thursday, SU’s Kevin Anderson was named the ODAC Coach of the Year. Ritter, pitcher Jacob Faivre and outfielder Gavin Horning were named to the All-ODAC First Team. Bell, Bucher and designated hitter Colby Martin were picked to the Second Team and pitchers Reilly Owen, Brian Ferreira and Lisa were picked for the Third Team.
