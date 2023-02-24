WINCHESTER — The No. 21 Shenandoah University baseball team recorded a pair of 6-5 walk-off victories over Lebanon Valley on Friday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Shenandoah (6-0) rallied from a 4-2 deficit with three runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh to win Game 1 on Kyle Lisa's deep two-out infield single to the hole between shortstop and third base. In Game 2, the Hornets erased a 5-3 seventh-inning deficit with three runs in bottom of the seventh capped by pinch-hitter Tyler Blitterdorf's game-winning double to beat the Dutchmen (0-2).
In Game 1, Lisa's RBI single brought home Gavin Horning from third. Horning got on base with a one-out double to right center. After Colby Martin was intentionally walked, Horning moved to third on a wild pitch.
Lisa, who had come on for starter Jacob Faivre to start the seventh on the mound, got the win. He allowed one run on two hits and two walks.
Faivre gave up four runs on six hits while striking out six in six innings.
Lisa, Horning and Pearce Bucher all had two hits with Kooper Anderson driving in two runs on a single up the middle in the sixth.
In Game 2, the Hornets scored their three runs in the seventh on three hits.
Anderson led off with a walk before scoring on Frankie Ritter's triple to left. Horning (3 for 4 with three RBIs) tied the game at 5-5 with a single to left.
A Martin sacrifice moved Horning to second. After Bucher was intentionally walked, Blittersdorf doubled to left to bring in Horning.
Parker Farrington (1-0) pitched a perfect seventh to earn the win in relief.
Ritter and Anderson scored two runs each. Ritter also had two walks.
Bucher extended his hitting streak to 41 games in Game 1 but he went 0 for 3 with the intentional walk in Game 2.
SU is back in action at 1 p.m. on Sunday at home against Marymount.
Girls' wrestling: Wood's Sours, Handley's Miller-Long win four state matches
MANASSAS — James Wood senior Sydney Sours and Handley sophomore Paige-Miller Long each won four matches in their respective weight classes at the Virginia High School League Girls' State Open Championships on Friday and Saturday at Unity Reed High School.
In the 47-girl bracket at 136 pounds, Sours won by fall in 2:00 in the first round over Randolph-Henry's Adriana Brooks and lost by fall in 1:23 in the second round to Westfield's Raya Fowle.
In the consolations, Sours beat Patrick Henry-Roanoke's Oumou Konneh by fall in 3:53 in the second round, decisioned Harrisonburg's Shana Al Sindi 8-5 in the third round, and pinned Justice's Alae Houmane in 3:00 in the fourth round. Sours was eliminated in the fifth round by Oakton's Sofia Prudencio by fall in 3:24.
Fellow James Wood senior Autumn Van Bremen went 1-2 in the 31-girl 112-pound bracket. Van Bremen lost to Henrico's Madison Wilson by fall in 5:45 in the first round. In the consolation bracket, Van Bremen pinned Meridian's Macy Brock by fall in 54 seconds in the first round and lost a 5-4 decision to John S. Battle's Karilyn Streit in the second round.
In the 31-girl 118-pound bracket, Miller-Long won by fall over Woodbridge Senior's Mia Dela Cruz by 2:31 in the first round and fell by 3:40 in the second round to Orange County's Alivia Sliger.
In the consolation bracket, Miller-Long decisioned Bruton's Zaakiyan Thomas 8-2 in the second round, pinned Essex's Chloe Ascher in 0:51 in the third round, and had a forfeit win over Western Branch's Hayden Mayo in the fourth round. Miller-Long finished one win short of earning All-State status by losing in the fifth round to Oscar Smith's Jangle Anderson by fall in 0:47.
College wrestling: SU places 18th in Southeast Regionals
YORK, Pa. — Shenandoah University took 18th at the NCAA Southeast Regionals on Friday and completed its season.
The Hornets had a total of seven wins on the afternoon with Christian Johnson-Hunte at 149 leading the way with two victories.
Junior Dylan Weaver advanced to the quarterfinals at 174 pounds before dropping a 7-4 decision to Kade Kravits from King's (Pa.).
Johnson-Hunte won his opening match in the preliminary round 10-2 over Delaware Valley's Andre Henene, and pinned Jaizik Sanabria from Washington & Jefferson in the opening round of the consolation bracket.
Sean Rinebolt (133) and Jalen Cornelius (165) both opened with preliminary round victories by fall. Rinebolt took out Francisco Ramirez from Southern Virginia in 1:42 and Cornelius pinned Isaac Ponce from Marymount in 3:44.
Hunter Thompson at 184 and Dylan Wiegert at 197 had the final two victories. Thompson beat Howard Congdon from Thiel 9-0 and Wiegert edged Conrad Sund from Marymount 9-6. Both of those wins came in the prelims.
