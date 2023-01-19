MINNEAPOLIS — The Shenandoah University baseball team is the No. 21 team in the preseason D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 poll released Wednesday.
The Hornets are coming off of a 37-12-1 season in which they won their third Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship in the past four seasons of championship play and hosted their first-ever NCAA regional. SU advanced to the championship of the Winchester Regional.
The Hornets have 126 points in the poll to come in 34 points back of Winchester Regional champion and College World Series participant Catholic (No. 20).
Salisbury is the preseason No. 1. The Sea Gulls have 15 first-place votes and 606 points. Defending national champ Eastern Connecticut is No. 2 with 561 points and eight first-place votes.
SU is one of three ODAC teams appearing in the rankings or receiving votes. Lynchburg is No. 16 and Randolph-Macon received 22 points, five spots outside of No. 25.
The Hornets open their season at home on Feb. 11 with a doubleheader against Widener (Pa.).
Boys' basketball: Clarke Co. 71, Page Co. 43
SHENANDOAH — Five Clarke County players scored in double figures as the Eagles buried Page County in Bull Run District action on Thursday.
The Eagles (9-7, 7-3) led 14-9 after one quarter and took control by extending the margin to 36-20 at the half.
Clarke County leaders: Louie Marino 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Nate Thompson 13 points, 6 rebounds; Will Booker 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 blocks; Michael Kerr-Hobert 11 points, 6 assists, 3 steals, 4 rebounds; Ty Sansom 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals.
Wrestling: Handley 42, Millbrook 39WINCHESTER — Charlie Milam’s pin at 150 pounds gave visiting Handley a Class 4 Northwestern District dual win over Millbrook at Casey Gymnasium on Wednesday.
Every match except for 106 pounds, which the Pioneers won by decision, was a pin or forfeit. The event started at 157 pounds and ended at 150.
Other Handley winners: by fall: Thomas Thorpe (157), Simon Bishop (165), Hayden Thompson (120); by forfeit: Logan Westfall (126), Nick Baker (132), Trent Gomez (138).
Clarke wins two matches in triQUICKSBURG — Clarke County defeated Staunton 42-36 and Mountain View 42-24 in a tri competition on Wednesday at Mountain View High School.
Clarke County leaders: J.D.Ferraro (106), Kolton Vincent (120), Wyatt Stemberger (132), Blake Jacobson (144), Cannon Long (157), Camden McCarty (165) each went 2-0; Raul Villela (150), Gresson Marshall (150), Wyatt Rankin (138) each went 1-0.
Sherando splits in tri-meetFRONT ROYAL — Sherando split a pair of duals at Skyline on Wednesday.
The Warriors knocked off Brentsville 55-23 and fell 42-27 against Skyline.
Sherando leaders: Damien Costello (106) 2-0; Anthony Lucchiani (126) 2-0, 2 pins; Brogan Teter (144) 2-0, 1 pin; Keagan Judd (150) 2-0, 2 major decisions; Zane Jenkins (175), 2-0, 1 pin, 1 tech fall; Tyler Koerner (132/138), 1-1, 1 pin; Jayden Patten (157) 1-1, 1 pin; Peter Richardson (165), 1-1; Storm Miller (190/215) 1-1, 1 pin; Kaden Hurst (190/215) 1-1, 1 pin.
James Wood goes 1-1 in triBEALETON — James Wood defeated Fauquier 33-32 and lost to Liberty 37-30 in a tri competition on Wednesday.
James Wood 2-0 wrestlers: Max Mooney (106) 1 pin; Blake Messick (132) 1 pin, 1 major decision; James Battulga (144) 1 pin, 1 technical fall.
Boys’ basketball: James Wood 66, Fauquier 47WINCHESTER — Ashton Kees scored 28 points and James Wood broke open a three-point game by outscoring Fauquier 24-7 in the fourth quarter to win in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Wednesday.
Kees has scored at least 21 points in four straight games for the Colonels (9-7, 5-3 district). James Wood led 12-11 after one quarter, 26-23 at the half and 42-39 after three quarters.
Other James Wood leaders: Jared Neal 8 points; Kemper Omps, Ben Tollok 7 points each.
Skyline 78, Sherando 66STEPHENS CITY — Skyline outscored Sherando 28-20 in the fourth quarter to pull away and defeat the Warriors on Wednesday.
The Warriors (12-5) led 14-12 after one quarter, trailed 32-24 at the half and 50-44 after three quarters.
On Tuesday, Sherando defeated Kettle Run 78-58 to improve to 7-1 in the district.
Leaders in Skyline game: Sherando: Kellen Tyson 20 points; Jacob Brown 12 points; Trey Williams 10 points. Skyline: Zack Diggs 22 points; Elijah Cabness 21 points (4 3-pointers).
Leaders in Kettle Run game: Sherando: Williams 23 points; Tyson 21 points. Lazare Adingono 7 points.
Girls’ basketball: James Wood 53, Fauquier 26WARRENTON — James Wood grabbed a 15-7 lead after one quarter and cruised to a Class 4 Northwestern District against Fauquier on Wednesday.
The Colonels led 26-10 at the half and 40-15 after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Brynna Nesselrodt 20 points, 5 rebounds; Jolie Jenkins scored 16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists; Josie Russell 8 points, 5 rebounds; Nayah Edwards 6 points.
Handley 50, Fauquier 44WARRENTON — Handley outscored Kettle Run 16-11 in the fourth quarter to finish off a Class 4 Northwestern District win on Tuesday.
The Judges (7-10, 3-4 district) led 12-8 after one quarter, 23-11 at the half and 34-33 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Hannah Yerkie 16 points; Laura Hogan 15 points; Jadyn Washington 13 points.
Men’s basketball: Va. Wesleyan 71, SU 55WINCHESTER — Virginia Wesleyan pulled away in the second half for an ODAC win over Shenandoah University at the Wilkins Center on Wednesday.
The Hornets (3-13, 0-7) led by five points (10-5) early in the game, but the Marlins rallied and led 35-31 at the break. Virginia Wesleyan scored the first five points of the second half and SU never got closer than 45-40 in the final 20 minutes.
Joshua Stephen had 16 points and five rebounds off the bench to lead the Hornets, who were 21 of 50 (42 percent) from the floor. Malik Jordan added 15 points.
Omari Deveaux led the Marlins (13-4, 5-4) with 18 points. Virginia Wesleyan was 23 of 56 (41 percent) from the floor and forced 17 turnovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.