WINCHESTER – The No. 21 Shenandoah University baseball team completed its 3-0 weekend Sunday with a 3-1 non-league victory over Marymount.
The Hornets (7-0) scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings to dispatch the Saints (3-2).
Graduate student Ryan Clawson drove in the game-winning run with one out in the sixth on a single up the middle to score Pearce Bucher, who had reached on a single and was sacrificed to second by Haden Madagan (2 for 2, sacrifice fly).
Gavin Horning, Bucher, and Kooper Anderson (double) also had two hits.
Freshman Ricky Snyder, who came on in relief of starter Jacob Bell in the sixth, got the final seven outs to earn the victory. Bell struck out four batters and Snyder two.
College softball: Misericordia sweeps SU
WINCHESTER — Misericordia University pitched a pair of shutouts in sweeping a non-league softball doubleheader from Shenandoah University on Sunday by the scores of 1-0 and 4-0.
The Cougars (2-0) put together three hits in the sixth, half of their total for the game, to score the game's lone run. Hornets starter Kayla Stephenson (1-1) struck out 10 batters and allowed three walks in a complete game.
Paige Eagleton, Kristen Blee and Lily Richichi had one each for SU. Misericordia pitcher Alexa McHugh (1-0) pitched a complete game, striking out 13 and walking one.
In Game 2, the Cougars scored four unearned runs, one each in the second and third and two in the sixth, to get the 4-0 victory. SU committed five errors.
Taylor Smith (0-1) went the distance for the Hornets. She allowed two hits and two walks and was 2 for 3 at the plate. Eagleton, Arlene Miller and Tiffany Bower had the other SU hits.
Women's lacrosse: Mary Washington 13, SU 5
FREDERICKSBURG — Mary Washington used a six-goal run midway through the contest Saturday afternoon to take a 9-3 lead en route to a non-conference victory over Shenandoah.
The Hornets (2-1) tied the contest at 3-3 on Gabriella Raspanti goal at the 9:10 mark of the second quarter. Mary Washington (3-0) would not give up another goal until there was 5:54 left in the fourth quarter on a Ainsley Buckner goal off a Reilly Cisar assist.
Cisar had two goals, including the 100th of her career. Emily Lerch had one, and Buckner and Emma Stiffler had assists. Erin Spaulding played the entire 60 minutes in goal and made 11 saves for SU.
Men's lacrosse: Widener 13, SU 6
CHESTER, Pa. — Widener University scored the game's initial four goals and six of the first seven to take a commanding 6-1 early lead in a non-conference win over Shenandoah University on Saturday.
The Pride improve to 1-1. The Hornets (0-3) were led by Jake Green (two goals), Tyler Held and Stephen Graham (one goal, one assist each), Josh Boonshaft (one goal) and Matt Daniel (one assist). Hornets goalkeeper Mark Isabelle had 16 saves.
