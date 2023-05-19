WINCHESTER — After falling behind 4-1 after two innings, fourth-seeded The College of New Jersey scored 17 of the next 18 runs and went on to beat top-seeded Shenandoah University, ranked third in the nation, 22-9 in the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament Winchester Regional on Friday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The Hornets (38-8) will try and stay alive in the double-elimination tournament when they take on third-seeded Immaculata at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Immaculata lost 9-2 to No. 2 Christopher Newport on Friday. If SU wins, it will be back in action at 5 p.m. on Saturday against the loser of the 1:30 TCNJ-CNU game.
TCNJ (24-22) scored two runs in the third, five in the fourth, seven in the fifth and three in the sixth inning to take an 18-5 lead. The New Jersey Athletic Conference champion Lions banged out 14 hits in the first five innings and hit a pair of home runs, including a grand slam from Jack Felipe as part of the seven-run fifth. Ryan Goodall hit a two-run home run in the second inning.
TCNJ added four runs in the eighth inning and finished with 20 hits. Nine starters recorded at least two hits each.
Kooper Anderson (3 for 4, double, two runs) hit a three-run home run over the left-field fence in the second inning. The blast traveled 341 feet with a 99 mph exit velocity.
Leadoff hitter Mike LaGravenis led TCNJ with a 4 for 7 afternoon that included an RBI and four runs scored. Pitcher Ben Amon (7-2) pitched the first seven innings, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out two.
Jacob Bell (8-1) took the loss for the Hornets. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits against three strikeouts in three innings. SU used six pitchers.
Ryan Clawson (two runs, RBI), Haden Madagan (two runs, walk), Kyle Lisa (two RBIs, walk, double) and Colby Martin (two RBIs, double) had two hits each for SU. Tyler Blittersdorf went 1 for 2 with two runs and two walks.
Boys' soccer: Clarke County 7, Luray 0
LURAY — Defending Class 2 state champion Clarke County completed an undefeated regular season with a Bull Run District win over Luray on Friday.
The Eagles (16-0, 14-0 district) won their 40th straight game and will be the No. 1 seed in the Bull Run District tournament that starts on Monday. Clarke County will host eighth-seeded Page County in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m.
Clarke County leaders: Ian Waldner 3 goals; Leo Morris 1 goal, 2 assists; Charlie Frame, Chris LeBlanc, Cal Beckett 1 goal each; Joe Ziercher 1 assist.
Girls' soccer: Clarke County 5, Luray 0
BERRYVILLE — Madison Toone had three goals and Kelsey Elrod had two goals to lead Clarke County to a Bull Run District win over Luray that completed a perfect regular season on Friday night.
The Eagles (16-0, 14-0) will be the No. 1 seed for the district tournament that starts on Monday. Clarke County will have a bye in the first round (East Rockingham is not participating in the district tournament due to a depleted roster from injuries and illness) and will host the winner of No. 4 Strasburg and No. 5 Madison County in Tuesday's semifinals at 5 p.m.
Baseball: Luray 10, Clarke County 5
BERRYVILLE — Luray scored seven runs in the top of the third inning for an 8-3 lead and went on to defeat Clarke County in Bull Run District action on Friday.
The Eagles (8-12, 6-10 district will be the No. 6 seed for the district tournament and travel to No. 3 Mountain View for a 6 p.m. quarterfinal game at Rebel Park in New Market on Monday.
Clarke County leaders: Caden Fowler 3-3, 2 runs, 1 walk; Matthew Sipe 3-3, RBI; Quenton Slusher 2-4, run, RBI; Hunter Norton 1-3, RBI, walk at plate and 4.1 innings, 2 runs (both earned), 5 hits, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts; Caleb Erickson 1-3, run.
College track: Six SU athletes selected for NCAA meet
INDIANAPOLIS — Shenandoah University has a program-record six men headed to the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships on May 25-27 in selections announced Friday by the NCAA.
James Wood graduate William Crowder, Noah Eglin, Andre Jackson, Tucker Kindig, Miles Moore and Wyatt Newcome will compete in a total of four events at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, N.Y.
Moore, a 2023 All-America indoors in the 200 meters, will compete in the 100 meters (top time, 10.65 seconds), 200 (21.60) and in the 4x100 relay with Crowder, Jackson, and Newcome (40.98). Eglin is the squad's alternate.
Kindig, an All-America last year in the hammer throw, seeks a repeat accolade in that event and has a top mark of 191 feet, 11 inches.
Moore is currently seeded 20th in the 100 and 15th in the 200. The 4x100 is seeded 16th. Kindig, who also earned All-America honors indoors this season in the weight throw, is 15th in the hammer.
The top eight finishers in each event earn All-America honors.
Competition for the SU athletes gets underway Thursday with the 4x100 relay prelims at 5 p.m. Moore has 200 meter prelims on Thursday at 7 with the 100 meter prelims scheduled for Friday at 6. Kindig competes Saturday at 1 p.m. The 4x100 finals are scheduled for 12:55 p.n. Saturday. The 100 is at 2:30 and the 200 is at 3:40.
