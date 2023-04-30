FERRUM — No. 3 Shenandoah University completed its regular season with an Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader baseball sweep of Ferrum College on Saturday, taking Game 1 2-1 and Game 2 15-2.
The Hornets are locked into the No. 2 seed in the ODAC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday and Saturday and will host the No. 7 seed, which will either be Guilford or Bridgewater, in a best-of-three series.
In Game 1, SU (34-5, 18-4 ODAC) scored two runs in the sixth and Ferrum (15-23, 8-14) answered with an unearned run in the seventh.
Kooper Anderson had a leadoff home run to left in the sixth. Dillon Partin followed with a walk, Gavin Horning was hit by a pitch with two outs and Pearce Bucher singled through the left side to plate Partin with the eventual winning run.
SU starter Jacob Faivre (6-0) pitched the seven innings and allowed one run on four hits while striking out eight. Matt House pitched two-thirds of an inning, striking out one, before turning it over to Parker Farrington for the final four outs. Farrington was perfect in recording his first save of the season.
Anderson had two of the Hornets’ five hits.
In Game, 2, SU had a four-run first inning. Leading 6-1 heading into the seventh, the Hornets exploded for nine runs on eight hits as the squad sent 14 men to the plate in the inning.
SU had 17 total hits and seven of the nine starters had at least one hit.
Haden Madagan (3 for 5 with a home run, triple and three runs) drove in five runs, Kyle Lisa (3 for 5 with two doubles) and Frankie Ritter had three RBIs each (Ritter had a three-run home run in the seventh) and Anderson was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Ryan Clawson (two RBIs) and Gavin Horning were each 2 for 4 with two runs and a walk.
Reilly Owen (5-1) pitched the first six innings and allowed one unearned run on five hits and one walk. He struck out four batters.
Men’s lacrosse: SU 16, Bridgewater 10
BRIDGEWATER — For the second straight year, No. 7 seed Shenandoah University has advanced to the ODAC Tournament quarterfinals as a result of an opening round victory over Bridgewater College, beating the No. 6 Eagles on Sunday.
SU (9-9) led 5-2 after one quarter, 11-4 at the half and led by as much as 15-6 in the second half against Bridgewater (8-8).The Hornets will play at No. 3 Washington & Lee University on Tuesday.
SU was led by Tyler Held (five goals, one assist), Logan Clingerman (three goals, one assist), Zachary Heidelman (two goals, one assist), Jake Green (two goals), Stephen Graham (two assists) and Mark Isabelle (14 saves).
College softball: SU splits with Sweet Briar
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University lost Game 1 4-3 in eight innings and won Game 2 5-2 in a non-conference doubleheader against Sweet Briar College on Saturday.
The Hornets (15-23) will begin ODAC Tournament play next weekend.
In Game 1, SU pinch-hitter Hannah Evans hit a solo home run to left field to tie the game at 2-2 and help send the game to extra innings.
In the eighth inning, Sweet Briar (13-23) scored twice. A failed pick-off attempt at third sent one runner home and advanced one more to third. The Vixens then took a 4-2 lead on a groundout to shortstop that brought in a run.
In the bottom of the eighth, Sarah Medellin’s sacrifice fly drove in Lily Richichi to make it 4-3. A deep fly ball to the warning track ended up being caught for the final out.
Kayla Stephenson (8-13) took the loss. She gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk in a complete game. Stephenson struck out five batters. Rachael Blumenschine was 2 for 3 for SU.
In Game 2, a three-run sixth for SU broke a 2-2 tie and completed the scoring after the Vixens scored twice in the top of the sixth. Kristen Blee (3 for 3 with a double) drove in the final two runs with a single.
Taylor Smith entered the circle for the Hornets in the seventh and got the final three outs for her fourth save of the season. Savannah Thorne (6-6) was the winner and struck out six while giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks. She was also 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Also for SU, Arlene Miller had a run and RBI, Tiffany Bower was 1 for 1 with a double, run and walk and Brenna Snyder was 1 for 2 with a run.
