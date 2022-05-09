WINCHESTER — The No. 21-ranked and second-seeded Shenandoah University baseball team advanced to the four-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championship with a 4-1 win over seventh-seeded Hampden-Sydney College on Monday at Bridgeforth Field.
The Hornets (31-10-1) won the best-of-three ODAC quarterfinals series 2-0 against H-SC (20-19).
Playing as the visiting team after serving as the home team in Sunday's 6-2 Game 1 win, SU scored two runs in the first and single runs in the second and third to take a 4-0 lead.
Junior Reilly Owen allowed only three hits and three walks while striking out six in an 87-pitch, seven-inning performance to earn the win.
Kyle Lisa (1 for 3, RBI) and Haden Madagan (1 for 4, 2 RBIs) drove in runs in the first inning. Lisa had a sacrifice fly and Madagan had a bases-loaded fielder's choice that featured an error at shortstop.
In the second, Frankie Ritter singled to left, then stole second and third before coming home on a Gavin Horning (1 for 5, run) groundout to third.
Ryan Clawson and Pearce Bucher both had two hits and Kooper Anderson had a double for the Hornets, who had nine total hits.
Nic Graziano took the loss for H-SC. He allowed four runs on six hits and one walk in three innings.
Shenandoah takes on No. 5 Bridgewater at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the second of two games on Day 1 of the double-elimination ODAC Championship, which will be held at Truist Point in High Point, N.C. Top-seeded Lynchburg and No. 6 Roanoke will also participate.
Baseball: James Wood 5, Liberty 1
BEALETON — Four James Wood pitchers limited Liberty to five hits in a Class 4 Northwestern District win on Monday.
The Colonels (14-4, 7-3) led 2-0 after two innings, then added three runs in the seventh for a 5-1 lead.
James Wood leaders: Nick Bell 2 innings, 1 hit, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts; Garett McAlexander 3 innings, 1 earned run, 3 hits, 0 walks, 1 strikeout; Ethan Pingley 1 inning, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts; Daniel Franchesi 1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 1 strikeout; Jacob Roy 2-4, run; Bodie Pullen 1-3, run, stolen base; Trevor Strosnider 1-3, run, RBI; Jared Neal 1-4, 2 RBI.
Handley 6, Skyline 5
WINCHESTER — Griffin Hott entered the game after the first four Skyline batters reached base, then pitched the rest of the contest as Handley defeated the Hawks on Monday.
Hott pitched seven innings and allowed four runs (four earned), seven hits and three walks and struck out seven batters. He also went 2 for 3 with a run and RBI for the Judges (4-15), who trailed 4-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning but scored three runs in the third and three in the fourth for a 6-4 lead.
Other Handley leaders: Jack Thome 1-3, run, 2 RBIs; Charlie Allen 2 for 2, double, 2 RBIs; Jacob Duffy 3-4, run; Josh Stickles 1-3, RBI.
Softball: James Wood 11, Liberty 1
BEALETON — Laken Whipkey shut down Liberty through six innings and James Wood earned a season split by defeating the Eagles in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Monday.
Whipkey allowed one earned run, three hits and five walks and struck out two batters and went 2 for 4 with two RBIs offensively. The Colonels (8-10, 7-4 district) scored two runs in the first, led 5-0 after five innings, and scored six times in the seventh for an 11-0 lead.
Other James Wood leaders: Izzy McKee 2-4, 2 runs, walk, 2 RBIs; Cadence Rieg 3-5, 2 runs; Sydney Orndorff 1-3, 2 RBI; Skyla Compton 2-3, run, RBI; Sadie Kittoe 1-3, run, walk, RBI.
Fauquier 11, Sherando 7
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando led 4-1 after one inning but Fauquier scored the next 10 runs and went on to win in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Monday.
The Falcons tied the game with three runs in the second and scored seven in the fourth to take an 11-4 lead against the Warriors (8-10, 5-5).
Sherando leaders: Isabel Hall 2-3, home run, 3 RBIs; Jaeda Long 2-3, home run; Madison Harris 2-3, 2 runs, double.
Skyline 22, Handley 0
WINCHESTER — Two Skyline pitchers combined to no-hit Handley on Monday at Shenandoah University's Rotary Field in Jim Barnett Park.
Peyton Kaufman pitched the first four innings. She allowed six walks but struck out 10 batters. Jamie Kelly came on and struck out all three batters she faced in the fifth.
Jenna Shull had two of the six walks for Handley (2-16).
Girls' soccer: Clarke County 8, Page County 0
SHENANDOAH — Campbell Neiman had two goals and two assists and Clarke County defeated Page County in a Bull Run District game on Monday. The Eagles are 12-0 (10-0 district).
Other Clarke County leaders: Olivia Morise 2 goals; Ella O'Donnell 1 goal, 1 assist; Maya Marasco, Kelsey Elrod, Rebecca Camacho-Bruno 1 goal each; Abby Rogers 1 assist.
Tennis: Clarke singles players eliminated
Clarke County junior Linus Pritchard and senior Ryleigh Webster each lost their opening matches in their respective Bull Run District singles tournaments on Monday.
In the boys' tournament at Clarke County High School, the No. 2 seed Pritchard lost 7-5, 6-2 to No. 3 Daniel Nam in the semifinals. In the six-team girls' tournament at W.O. Riley Park in Woodstock, fifth-seeded Raea Crabill defeated No. 4 Webster 4-6, 6-0, 10-7 (tiebreaker) in the first round.
The top three players in the girls' tournament and the top two in the boys' tournament advance to the Region 2B tournament.
Monday's championships were won by Nam (4-6, 7-5, 10-6 tiebreaker) over No. 1 Colt Hatton of East Rockingham in the boys' tournament and by Central's Erika Hutton, who won 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-6 tiebreaker over East Rockingham's Jamison Meadows in the girls' final.
The Bull Run doubles tournaments take place Tuesday, with the boys at East Rockingham and the girls at New Market Town Park. Both competitions start at 1 p.m.
College softball: Burkhamer shining for Potomac State
James Wood graduate and freshman Jenna Burkhamer has helped the Potomac State softball team to a dominant season. The Catamounts are 38-2 and are riding a 32-game winning streak heading into the Region XX Tournament, which starts Thursday and runs through Saturday at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Md.
A left fielder and pitcher, Burkhamer is batting .465 (20 for 43) with three home runs, 18 RBIs, five doubles, a .520 on-base percentage, and an .837 slugging percentage. In five appearances in the circle, she is 1-0 with an ERA of 1.27, 11 strikeouts and seven walks in 11 innings.
The winner of the Region XX Tournament automatically advances into the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series, which will be held May 23-27 in Oxford, Ala.
