HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Kooper Anderson's groundout plated Ryan Clawson with the winning run as the Shenandoah University baseball team outlasted Hampden-Sydney 3-2 in 13 innings to complete a sweep of an ODAC baseball doubleheader on Saturday.
The Hornets (29-10-1, 14-5-1) took the opener 11-5 against the Tigers (20-17, 10-10).
Hampden-Sydney scored twice in the ninth to send the game to extra innings. Clawson drew a one-out walk and raced to third on Henry Delavergne's double. After Haden Madagan was walked intentionally, Anderson's groundout to second scored Clawson.
Calvin Pastel gave up a double to start the 13th, but got out of the jam for his first save. Tristan Everett (1-0) pitched three hitless innings with one walk and five strikeouts to pick up the win. Pearce Bucher drove in runs in the sixth and eighth.
In the opener, SU grabbed an 8-1 lead after five innings and rolled to the win.
Kyle Lisa belted a two-run homer in the ninth, his 11th of the season, and had two hits in SU's 14-hit attack. Frankie Ritter, Bucher and Clawson also had two hits. Madagan and Anderson drove in two runs each.
Jacob Faivre (7-1) allowed three hits and three runs in 6.1 innings, while walking two and striking out two to get the win.
SU will be the second seed and take on No. 7 Hampden-Sydney again at home in a best-of-3 ODAC quarterfinal series next Saturday and Sunday.
Women's lacrosse: SU 22, Randolph 5
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University raced to a 12-2 lead after one period and cruised to a win over Randolph in the Hornets' ODAC regular-season finale on Saturday.
Reilly Cisar racked up six goals for SU (11-6, 6-2), which will be seeded third and play No. 6 Randolph-Macon or No. 7 Bridgewater at home on Wednesday in the ODAC quarterfinals. Kathleen Donovan netted a hat trick, while Emma Stiffler, Ainsley Buckner, Gabriella Raspanti and Kate Vendemia added two goals each. Erin Spaulding played the final 45 minutes in goal and had two saves.
Men's golf: SU ninth at ODAC tourney
CROZET — Shenandoah University completed its season Saturday with a ninth-place finish at the 2022 ODAC Championships.
Playing 36 holes at the par-71, 6,810-yard Old Trail Golf Club, Shenandoah shot 323 in the morning round and 306 in the afternoon to finish with a 933 total. Hampden-Sydney (846) won by three shots over Washington & Lee.
Will Holmes shot 77 and 76 on Saturday to finish with a 229 total to place 34th overall. Tanner Sadowski shot 74 in the afternoon round and Trevor Berg added a 76 in the afternoon.
Hampden-Sydney's Hunter Martin (208) won the individual title by a stroke.
Track & field: SU men win five at ODAC meet
LYNCHBURG — Shenandoah University's men's team won five events on the way to a fourth-place finish at the ODAC Championships, which concluded Saturday.
The Hornets accumulated 97 points. Lynchburg won with 202.
Individual winners for the SU men were: Miles Moore (10.67 in the 100 meters); Elias McGhie (55.40 in the 400 hurdles); John Kindig (187-1 in the hammer) and Wyatt Schannauer (49-0 in the shot put). Moore joined William Crowder, Andre Jackson and Elijah Morton in winning the 4x100 relay in 41.33 seconds.
SU's women placed fifth with 67 points. Lynchburg won with 242.5.
The Hornets had four runner-up finishers: Kaitlin Measell (18-2.5 in the long jump); Brooke Sandy (5-4 in the high jump); Jessica Rendfrey (36-1 in the shot put) and Katya Moore (114-9 in the javelin).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.