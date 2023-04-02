WINCHESTER — No. 3 Shenandoah University swept an Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader from Virginia Wesleyan by the scores of 9-1 and 6-5 on Sunday.
In Game 1, Jacob Faivre and Ricky Snyder combined to allow only two hits. Faivre pitched the first four innings and allowed one earned run, no hits, five walks, hit two batters and struck out four batters. Snyder (2-0) pitched the last five innings and allowed two hits, three walks, hit two batters and struck out six for the Hornets (22-2, 8-1 ODAC) against the Marlins (4-17-1, 3-5-1).
SU scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead, then added one in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the eighth.
The Hornets were also led by Gavin Horning (2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs), Colby Martin (3 for 4 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs), Pearce Bucher, Haden Madagan and Kooper Anderson (two hits and one run each), Kyle Lisa (two walks) and Frankie Ritter and Ryan Clawson (one RBI each).
In Game 2, SU scored five runs in the seventh after the Marlins scored three runs in the fifth inning for a 5-1 lead.
Martin, who homered in the first inning to put SU on top, made his first appearance on the mound to close out the contest. After missing the entire 2022 season after having arm surgery, Martin retired the side in order in the ninth and had two strikeouts.
Horning had a bases-loaded triple to right-center field to tie the game 5-5. One batter later, he scored on Bucher's double into the left-field corner.
Frankie Ritter had three hits and Bucher two
Parker Farrington (4-0) got the win with an inning and a third of scoreless relief. He walked two and struck out three.
Track & Field: Wood girls 3rd in Boonsboro
BOONSBORO, Md. — The James Wood girls placed third and the boys placed ninth on Saturday at the 14-team Dwight Scott Battlefield Blast Invitational on Saturday. The rest of the team standings and team point totals were not available.
James Wood girls’ leaders: Olivia Boyce, first in long jump by one foot (15-8.5), third in triple jump, 32-1; Kate Konyar, first in 1,600 by 6.64 seconds (5:37.30); Mercedes Bowser, first in 100 hurdles by 0.07 (17.44); fifth in triple jump, 30-0; Isabelle French, third in 100 hurdles, 18.39; 4x400, third in 4:26.71; 4x100, 4th in 53.16; Lillian Lovelace, 5th in 300 hurdles, 53.77.
James Wood boys’ leaders: 4x400, 2nd in 3:44.07; Andrew Link, 4th in 110 hurdles, 17.48; Casey Floyd, 5th in 300 hurdles, 45.41.
Women’s lacrosse: SU 22, Ferrum 6
FERRUM — Shenandoah University routed Ferrum College in ODAC action Saturday.
The Hornets (6-6, 1-2 ODAC) scored the game’s first three goals, then went on a 7-0 run to take an 11-2 lead at the 10:51 mark of the second quarter against the Panthers (4-6, 0-3).
SU was led by Ainsley Buckner (five goals, two assists), Emma Stiffler (two goals, four assists), Madison Re (five goals) and Reilly Cisar (two goals, three assists). Ten women scored at least one point.
SU outshot the Panthers, 36-11 and won 20 of 29 draws. Jordan Higgins, one of three goalies to play for the Hornets, made one save.
College softball: SU splits with Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER — Shenandoah won Game 1 4-3 and lost Game 2 4-3 in an ODAC doubleheader with Bridgewater College on Sunday.
In the first game the Hornets (6-12, 1-3 ODAC) scored three runs in the top of the first, but the Eagles (14-10, 4-2) tied the game with two runs in the fourth inning and one in the sixth.
In the top of the seventh, Hannah Evans led off with a double, then Kristen Blee ran for Evans. Lily Richichi (2 for 3) followed with a single to put runners on first and third. With one out, Arlene Miller lofted a foul pop fly in front of the third base dugout. BC third baseman Andrea Savage made the catch, but no one was covering home plate and Blee scored.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Kayla Stephenson (4-7) retired Bridgewater in order to close out her complete game (one earned run, six hits, one walk, two strikeouts). Miller, Tiffany Bower, Taylor Smith and Danielle McNeill each had a hit and RBI for SU.
In Game 2, Bridgewater scored four runs in the fourth and SU rallied with three runs in the seventh inning. Smith tripled two outs to bring in two runs and scored herself during the sequence as a result of an error by the center fielder to make it 4-3. Two batters later, the game ended on a groundout.
Smith pitched the last 2.1 innings for SU and allowed only two walks.
College track: SU wins six events at Mary Washington
FREDERICKSBURG — On Saturday, SU had a total of six wins at Mary Washington’s Battleground Relays.
The Hornets men were led by winners William Crowder (10.81 in the 100), Reed Davis (4:11:04 in the 1,500), Tucker Kindig (program-record 57.08 in the hammer), and the 4x400 relay team (Noah Eglin, Charles Vakos, Devin Kohout, and Elias McGhie in 3:33.52).
The SU women were led by winners Katya Hoover (1.54 in the high jump) and Erin Atkinson (4:54.43 in the 1,500).
Pro basketball: Vipers 110, York 96
WINCHESTER — The Virginia Valley Vipers jumped out to a 33-11 lead after one quarter and beat the York Mighty Ants for their third victory in four games on Sunday at Shenandoah University's Wilkins Center.
The Vipers (3-7) led 46-41 at the half and 79-64 after three quarters. Virginia maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the game.
Vipers leaders: Chris Chaney 23 points (12 of 12 free throws), 8 rebounds; Justin Brown 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks; Kam Cooper 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Jason Morgan 10 points; Jalen Melvin 9 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks; Marlon Parker 9 points, 4 assists; James Williams-Hanton 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Rze Culbreath 7 points, 3 steals; Trammell Anthony 6 points, 3 blocks; Gerald Jackson 6 points, 2 assists; Dhonte Ford 7 rebounds, 4 assists.
