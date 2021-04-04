SALEM — Roanoke College defeated No. 13 Shenandoah University 3-2 and 11-8 Saturday to sweep an Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader.
The Maroons (14-6, 7-3 ODAC) won Game 1 in 10 innings over SU (12-3, 9-2).
Roanoke scored two runs in the third, and after Frankie Ritter knotted the contest at 2-2 with a two-run home run in the ninth, scored one in the bottom of the 10th on a leadoff double, error and single to right field.
With the score tied at 2-2, Roanoke broke open Game 2 with two runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and two more in the seventh for a 10-5 lead. SU rallied with three runs in the eighth, but left the bases loaded as relief pitcher Aiden Kuhle entered the game and struck out two batters to end the inning.
Colby Martin, Pearce Bucher and Grant Thompson all had three hits with Bucher driving in three runs.
Clarke out of playoffs
The Clarke County football team finished fifth in the Region 2B football ratings that were released by the Virginia High School League on Sunday, so the Eagles (3-1) will not compete in the four-team Region 2B playoffs that begin this week.
Stuarts Draft (5-1) is No. 1 (22.0), Strasburg is No. 2 (5-1, 19.83), Page County is No. 3 (4-1, 18.6) and Buffalo Gap is No. 4 (3-3, 16.83). Clarke County’s rating is 16.25.
The VHSL will announce pairings, dates and times for all playoff games at 10 a.m. today.
