WINCHESTER — Four Shenandoah University pitchers combined to scatter 10 hits and the Hornets scored two unearned runs in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie in a 3-2 baseball win over Susquehanna on Sunday at Bridgeforth Field.
Ethan Laird started and pitched four innings, allowing one run (earned), five hits, one walk and struck out four. Matt Barnes earned the win by pitching three innings of shutout, one-hit ball while striking out four. Kyle Lisa allowed a run on three hits in the eighth but Matt House earned his fourth save of the year for the 6-1 Hornets, allowing one hit and striking out one and stranding a runner at first in the ninth.
In the sixth inning, Ryan Clawson (two runs) singled to lead off, advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt and scored on a Blaine Hansen sacrifice bunt. Kooper Anderson (3 for 4, RBI) helped make it 3-1 by singling, stealing second and scoring on an error against Susquehanna (0-6).
On Saturday, the Hornets swept a doubleheader from Lebanon Valley 6-5 and 12-0.
The Hornets rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the opener. Haden Madagan's two-run double in the fifth snapped a 4-4 tie. Reliever Jacob Faivre (2-0) struck out five and allowed four hits and one unearned run in four innings to pick up the win. House pitched an inning to pick up his third save.
Anthony Ward's two-run double highlighted a four-run first that tied the score.
Reilly Owen, Mike Verzaleno (1-0) and Tristan Everett combined on a three-hitter in the second game for SU's first shutout of the season. Owen (eight strikeouts) and Verzaleno (two strikeouts) each tossed four innings, while Everett pitched the ninth.
Frankie Ritter and Pearce Bucher rapped three hits each. Hansen drove in three runs, while Bucher and Henry Delavergne plated two each.
College indoor track: Kindig, Schannauer star at ODAC meet
SALEM — Shenandoah University's Tucker Kindig won the weight throw and placed third in the shot put and Wyatt Schannauer won the shot put and placed third in the weight throw to highlight Hornet performances at the two-day Old Dominion Athletic Conference indoor meet that concluded on Sunday at Roanoke College's Kerr-Cregger Field House.
Kindig won the men's weight throw with a mark of 17.64 meters, a school, facility, and ODAC Championship record. On Sunday, Kindig took third in the shot with a mark of 13.86.
Schannauer won the shot put 14.80) and placed third in the weight throw (15.47) and Millbrook graduate Jacob Young placed fifth in the shot put (13.00) and seventh in the weight throw (14.56).
SU's William Crowder won the 60 meters on Sunday in 6.90 seconds.
Sherando graduate Kyle Holliday placed fifth in the 60 hurdles for SU on Sunday (8.73).
Handley graduate Bennett Cupps placed seventh in the one mile (4:25.94) for Bridgewater.
For the women, SU's Kiara Felston won the weight throw (15.35), Madison Gray won the 400 in 59.31, Jessica Rendfrey was second in the shot put (11.46), Kaitlin Measell was third in the long jump (5.19) and the distance medley team (Madison Gray, Emma Nicely, Mackenzie Plowman, Erin Atkinson) was third in 13:27.37.
Lynchburg won the men's title with 180 points and Washington & Lee was second with 94. SU was fifth out of 10 scoring teams with 65 points. Lynchburg (194) and W&L (119.5) were 1-2 in the women's meet, and SU was fourth with 56.
Women's lacrosse: SU 16, St. Mary's 12
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University scored the final three goals to clinch its first win of the season with a triumph over St. Mary's at Shentel Stadium on Saturday.
The Hornets (1-1) led 13-11 after three periods and saw their lead cut to 13-12 before Gabriella Raspanti, Ainsley Buckner and Reilly Cisar closed out the scoring.
Emily Onorato, Raspanti, Buckner and Cisar each scored four goals for SU. Keeper Ashley MacFarlane stopped 11 shots. Lucy Gussio had six goals for St. Mary's (0-2).
Men's lacrosse: SU 15, Marymount 12
ARLINGTON — Shenandoah University snapped a 10-10 tie after three periods by dominating the final period against Marymount on Saturday.
Jay Baker, who had not previously scored, netted the first two goals of the fourth to put the Hornets (4-1) ahead for good. Baker would add one more in the period, along with Stephen Graham and Tyler Held.
Graham led the Hornets with six tallies. Logan Clingerman (three assists) and Held had two each. SU keeper Mark Isabelle had 18 saves against the Saints (1-2).
Softball: SU drops two in tourney
RALEIGH, N.C. —Shenandoah University dropped to 0-4 on the season with a pair of losses in the Triangle Classic on Saturday.
The Hornets fell 6-4 to Alma College and 4-0 to Methodist College. Day 2 of the tournament was cancelled.
SU had a 4-0 lead in the opener after scoring all of its runs in the top of the third. Danielle McNeill's two-run double was the big hit in the inning, while Arlene Miller and Tiffany Bower each singled in a run.
Alma (3-4) took advantage of poor SU fielding (four errors) to rally. SU's Megan Scalley allowed just three hits, but five of Alma's runs were unearned, including all three in the bottom of the sixth that gave the Scots the lead.
Eight SU players had one hit in the contest.
In the nightcap, SU outhit Methodist 9-7 but could not push a run across. With her team leading 1-0, Methodist's Haley Fethke delivered the big blow with a three-run homer in the top of the sixth.
Savannah Thorne, pitcher Hannah Maltos (0-2) and Bower each had two hits for SU.
Wrestling: Weaver fifth at regionals
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Shenandoah University's Dylan Weaver placed fifth at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regionals, which concluded Saturday.
Wrestling at 174 pounds, Weaver was the only Hornet still alive on Day 2.
Needing to sweep Saturday's matches to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, Weaver beat Ferrum's Michael Oliver 15-2, but fell 7-6 against Washington & Lee's Cameron Blizard. In the fifth-place match, Weaver outlasted Averett's George Moseley 14-12 in sudden victory.
Weaver went 4-2 in the event to finish his sophomore season with a 27-14 record.
Men's Tennis: Grove City 6, SU 3
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University opened up its spring season Friday with a non-conference loss to Grove City at the Winchester Country Club.
Grove City (2-0) won two of the three doubles matches and the bottom four singles matches against the Hornets (0-3).
Keith Orr and Gene Perle-Jones accounted for all three SU victories. They won 8-5 at No. 1 doubles. Orr won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles and Perle-Jones won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2.
