WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University has postponed the start of its fall sports competition season until Sept. 11.
Shenandoah University director of intercollegiate athletics Bridget Lyons made the announcement on Friday. The Old Dominion Athletic Conference has made Sept. 11 the first allowable date for competition for all of its member schools. The first day of fall competition had been scheduled for Sept. 1.
Sports that hold fall competitions at SU are cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, and volleyball.
The later start date affects 20 events that were previously scheduled. Consideration to reschedule those events will be made on a case-by-case basis.
The ODAC has changed the men’s and women’s soccer schedules as part of the delayed start to the season. Both sports will now play a complete round-robin schedule with the men playing 12 league games and the women 13. Non-conference games scheduled after Sept. 11 not in conflict with the league schedules are unchanged at this time.
Additional changes are likely as the league schools have agreed to minimize overnight travel.
“Student-athlete safety is our focus and we will continue to monitor this situation as it is constantly evolving,” Lyons said in a news release. “We will have announcements regarding scheduling changes, spectators, and safety protocols in the near future.”
Blue Ridge baseball goes 1-2 over weekend
The Blue Ridge Generals 18-and-under baseball team defeated the Baltimore Redbirds 3-2 on Friday but lost both of its games on Saturday during competition in West Virginia. Blue Ridge fell 8-2 to U.S. Elite Mid-Atlantic Daily National at West Virginia University in Morgantown and lost 10-8 to U.S. Elite National Under-17 McCabe at night at Clarksburg City Park’s Frank Loria Memorial Field
Trailing 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning on Friday in Clarksburg after Baltimore scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Kamien Gonzalez doubled to lead off for Blue Ridge (3-4-1) and scored on a one-out double by Jack Taylor to tie the game. After moving to third on a groundout, Taylor scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-2 Generals.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Baltimore loaded the bases with no outs. Gonzalez came on in relief and hit the first batter he saw, but he got a double-play ground ball and a groundout to third base to end the game.
Taylor started and pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs, three hits and one walk while striking out four. Will Rickets pitched two shutout innings of relief to earn the win. Rickets gave up two hits, two walks and struck out three batters. Henry Cooke went 2 for 3 with a double and a run and Jack Reisenweber went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Blue Ridge had eight hits.
Stats were not available for the Saturday game at WVU, because fans were not allowed in the stadium.
On Saturday night in Clarksburg, Blue Ridge took a 3-0 lead at the end of one inning, but McCabe scored eight unanswered runs to take an 8-3 lead into the bottom of the fourth. McCabe added two more runs in the top of the sixth to take a 10-4 lead, then held off a rally by the Generals to end the six-inning game. Blue Ridge had the tying run at the plate in the sixth but the game ended on a groundout to the pitcher.
Blue Ridge had seven players with one hit each and six with at least one RBI. The only one who drove in two was Mason LaFollette. Colby Childs and Cooke each had doubles. Rickets had the best line of the four General pitchers, giving up one unearned run, one hit and one walk while striking out three batters in 2.2 innings.
SU announces baseball schedule
Shenandoah University head baseball coach Kevin Anderson announced on Friday his 2021 schedule, which features 26 home games and 40 total games.
The two-time defending ODAC champion Hornets — who were 10-2 in 2020 when the season ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic — are expected to play on a new artificial surface at Bridgeforth Field. The university announced in March a 40-year agreement to take over the management of four baseball and softball fields in Jim Barnett Park. As part of that agreement, SU is planning to convert the playing surfaces of Bridgeforth and Rotary fields to an artificial turf in-fill system.
Shenandoah opens the season on Saturday, Feb. 13 with a 1 p.m. non-conference contest against Widener University. It will be the first of 12 consecutive home games to start the season.
Three doubleheaders follow with Misericordia visiting on Feb. 20, Lebanon Valley on Feb. 27 and Penn State-Berks on Feb. 28.
Following a non-conference game at home on March 2 against Mount Aloysius, Middlebury College will visit for a three-game weekend set March 6-7.
The 12-game homestand concludes on March 9 against Dickinson.
The initial road contest, on March 10 at Mary Washington, is the final tune-up before the 22-game ODAC schedule begins at home against Guilford on March 13.
The Quakers, along with Virginia Wesleyan (March 27), Lynchburg (April 17) and Hampden-Sydney (May 1), visit for weekend league series.
Washington & Lee (March 17 home, April 13 away), Bridgewater (March 30 away, April 21 home) and Eastern Mennonite (April 7 home, April 27 away) remain as the Hornets three mid-week ODAC opponents. Those six games will be played as home-and-home series throughout March and April.
SU travels to E&H (March 20), Roanoke (April 3), Randolph-Macon (April 10) and Ferrum (April 24) for Saturday doubleheaders to round out the league slate.
York (Pa.) on March 24, Salisbury (April 18) and Elizabethtown (April 28, 6 p.m. Senior Night game) complete the home non-conference schedule. Anderson’s club also has non-league trips to Penn State-Harrisburg (March 28), Susquehanna (April 5) and Messiah (April 13).
“The ODAC is the best it has been in my 19 years at SU,” said Anderson in a news release. “Our program is looking forward to the challenge and representing the university on the diamond.”
