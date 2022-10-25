COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Shenandoah University field hockey team moved up one spot to No. 14 in the Penn Monto/NFHCA Top 20 poll released Tuesday by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

Shenandoah (15-1, 6-0 ODAC) has 237 points in the poll after defeating Bridgewater 6-2 and Roanoke 7-0 last week.The Hornets are back to within one spot of their all-time high of No. 13 which they held two weeks ago.

Salisbury University (846 points), the lone remaining undefeated team in the national poll, is the new No. 1 after knocking off previous No. 1 Rowan (N.J.) 3-2 last week. Rowan (793) dropped to No. 3 behind defending national champion Middlebury (808).

SU returns to action Wednesday at No. 18 Washington & Lee (11-2, 5-1) with a victory clinching the top seed at the ODAC Tournament for the Hornets.

Christopher Newport (12-3), the only team to defeat SU this season, joined the poll at No. 19.

Volleyball: Clarke County 3, Central 1

WOODSTOCK — Third-seeded Clarke County won for the first time this season against No. 2 Central, taking a 26-24, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19 triumph in the semifinals of the Bull Run District tournament on Tuesday.

The Eagles (14-8) will travel to top-seeded East Rockingham in the title match on Thursday. The two teams split during the regular season.

Clarke County leaders: Anna Spencer 22 kills, 5 aces; Allie Lynch 36 assists, 2 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez 23 digs; Kiera Rohrbach 20 digs.

James Wood 3, Kettle Run 0

WINCHESTER — Top-seeded James Wood defeated No. 4 Kettle Run 25-23, 25-15, 25-20 on Tuesday in the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals.

The Colonels (21-0) — who had already earned a Region 4C tournament for winning the district regular-season title — will host No. 2 Millbrook (20-2) at 6 p.m. in Thursday's championship match. 

James Wood leaders: Kennedy Spaid 14 kills; Lexi Taylor 5 kills, 3 aces; Melia 5 kills; Hannah McCullough, Carsyn Vincent 3 aces each; Ella Kelchner 5 total blocks; Paige Ahakuelo 17 assists.

Compiled by Walt Moody and Robert Niedzwiecki

