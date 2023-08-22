FOREST — The Shenandoah University field hockey team is the No. 3 selection in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason poll, where the top three teams are separated by only two points.
Lynchburg (four first-place votes) is first in the poll voted on by coaches with 74 points. Washington & Lee (three first-place votes) in second with 73 points and SU (three first-place votes) has 72 points. Those three teams each tied for first with 7-1 ODAC marks last year, with W&L winning the ODAC Tournament.
Rounding out the poll are Roanoke (56 points), Randolph-Macon (49 points), Bridgewater (40 points), Sweet Briar (27 points), Eastern Mennonite (25 points), Virginia Wesleyan (23 points) and Ferrum (11 points).
The Hornets went 17-3 overall last year and return the reigning ODAC Offensive Player of the Year in Mairead McKibbin and the ODAC Defensive Player of the Year in Elise Velasquez. SU's season and home opener is at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1 against Washington & Jefferson at Aikens Stadium.
Golf: Handley wins tri competition
WINCHESTER — Sam Thome shot a 2-over 38 to lead Handley to a nine-hole, four-player score of 170 and a team win over Skyline (187) and Liberty (201) in a tri competition at the Winchester Country Club on Tuesday.
Thome's teammate Jag Fitzsimmons was second with a 39. Dash Fitzsimmons (44) and Jackson Bouder (49) rounded out the Judges' scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.