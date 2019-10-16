WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University field hockey team earned a 3-1 ODAC victory over Randolph-Macon on Wednesday night.
The Hornets (10-3, 3-1 ODAC) put themselves ahead 3-0 before the Yellow Jackets (6-6, 2-2) were able to get on the board.
Taylor Hayes scored off a Kelsey Jones assist four minutes in, Hayes assisted Natalie Fyock four minutes later and Lauren Tyre cleaned up a loose ball for the third goal of the game 18:05 in. Jones also had a goal to make it 4-1.
The Hornets, who had a 15-8 shot advantage, received seven saves from Isabella Morande.
Also on Wednesday, Hayes was selected to the play in the Victory Sports Tours/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Senior All-Star game. The annual game will take place following the completion of the NCAA Division III Tournament semifinal round games on Nov. 23 at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Pa. The game is projected to start at 5 p.m.
Hayes, a nursing major from Fredericksburg, is a three-time All-ODAC honoree and the 2016 ODAC Rookie of the Year. This season, she has 12 goals and six assists for 30 points. In 74 career games, she has 40 goals and 37 assists for 117 points and is the career leader at SU in all three categories.
PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL
Payne selected in XFL Draft
Former Shenandoah University defensive end Jake Payne was selected by the St. Louis BattleHawks in Phase 5 of the XFL Draft on Wednesday. Phase 5 took place after each of the eight teams picked a total of 40 players in the first four phases — offensive skill position players, offensive linemen, defensive front seven and defensive backs. Teams could pick players regardless of position in Phase 5.
Payne earned Old Dominion Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors with 53 tackles and seven sacks in 2015 as a senior with SU. Payne has since played with the Washington Valor of the Arena Football League and the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Rappahannock County 3, Clarke County 0
WASHINGTON — Clarke County lost 25-7, 25-19, 25-22 on Tuesday to Rappahannock County to fall to 7-8 overall and 3-7 in the Bull Run District.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 4 blocks, 3 aces, Abigail Peace 6 kills, 4 blocks; Belle Reid 8 digs.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Bridgewater 2, Shenandoah 1 (OT)
BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College’s Catherine Haufe scored on a rebound in the final minute of the first overtime session to beat Shenandoah in ODAC action on Wednesday afternoon.
Shenandoah (9-5, 4-2 ODAC) scored the initial goal of the game, on an Abbie Marquette-to-Emily Yergin tally in the 18th minute, but Bridgewater (7-5-2, 3-2) answered six minutes later with a goal.
Hornets keeper Emilie Smith (seven saves) stopped Cyan Coates in overtime but Haufe followed with a shot just inside the left post. Bridgewater outshot SU 20-15.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Roanoke 3, Shenandoah 0
SALEM — Roanoke College defeated Shenandoah by the score of 25-21 in all three sets in an ODAC match on Wednesday.
The Hornets (7-15, 2-6 ODAC) were led by Emily Cheatwood (7 kills, 3 blocks), Kieran Turner (6 kills, 6 blocks), Kate Poppo (5 kills, 15 digs), Sabrina Semo (3 blocks, 9 digs), Megan Hillyard (17 assists) and Gabby Coradazzi (21 digs).
Roanoke is now 11-9 overall and 4-4 in the ODAC. The Maroons rallied from a 13-6 deficit in the first set and a 15-12 disadvantage in the second set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.