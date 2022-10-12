NEWPORT NEWS — One day after landing the highest Top 20 ranking in school history, the previously unbeaten Shenandoah University field hockey team ran into a hot goalie and suffered a 2-0 loss at Christopher Newport on Wednesday.
The No. 13 Hornets (12-1-0) peppered Lily Kerr with 15 shots on goal, but the Captains goalkeeper stopped each one.
CNU (10-3), which also owns wins over ODAC standouts Roanoke and Lynchburg, took the lead on Maddison Steele's goal in the second period. After the Captains thwarted a two-on-one break, they tacked on another goal as Marcella Sabbagh scored on a penalty stroke.
Taylor Swann had seven saves for SU.
On Tuesday, SU moved up four spots to No. 13 in the Penn Monto/NFHCA National Coaches Poll.
It’s the best ranking in program history and the first time the program has been ranked in consecutive weeks.
The Hornets, who have 282 points, are the highest-ranked ODAC team in the 20-school poll. Washington & Lee (8-2) dropped three spots to No. 16 while Lynchburg (11-3) remained at No. 19.
SU (3-0 ODAC) had conference wins against Eastern Mennonite (8-0) and Lynchburg (2-1) in the past week.
Prior to Wednesday's loss, SU led the nation in scoring with 6.08 goals per game and sophomore Mairead McKibbin led the country with 1.75 goals per game.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Handley 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook swept Handley 25-11, 25-14, 25-13 in Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball action on Wednesday at Casey Gymnasium.
The Pioneers improved to 15-1 overall, 8-1 in the district, while the Judges dropped to 7-9, 2-7.
Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 28 assists, 13 digs, 5 kills, 3 aces; Gracie Behneke 7 kills, 7 digs; Camdyn Lockley 8 kills; Kaylee Doherty 7 digs.
James Wood 3, Heritage 0
LEESBURG — James Wood improved to 17-0 by beating Heritage 25-20, 25-13, 25-18 on Wednesday in a non-district match.
James Wood leaders: Ashlynn Spence 15 kills; Addie Pitcock 12 kills; Lexi Taylor 4 aces, 1 block; Ella Kelchner 2 solo blocks; Paige Ahakuelo 21 assists, 8 digs; Carsyn Vincent 15 digs, 2 aces.
Handley 3, Liberty 1
WINCHESTER — Handley beat Liberty 20-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21 on Tuesday in Class 4 Northwestern District action.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 20 assists, 13 kills, 12 digs, 3 aces; Maria Brink 14 assists, Izzy Manheimer 12 kills; Carter Gerometta 9 kills, 4 aces; Yoana Katrandzhiyska 11 digs, 5 assists; Alexa Gluszak 6 kills, 8 digs.
Men's soccer: SU 1, Hampden-Sydney 1
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Declan Shaw scored with 2:40 remaining to lift Hampden-Sydney to a tie against Shenandoah University in ODAC action on Wednesday.
Matthew Allen, off an assist from Maynor Menendez, had given SU a 1-0 lead at the 32:40 mark of the first half.
Jett Travis had three saves for SU (3-5-4, 0-3-2 ODAC). Connor Kitson had four daves for the Tigers (6-4-3, 1-3-2).
Women's soccer: Randolph-Macon 1, SU 0
ASHLAND — Lora Bertram's goal with 3:10 remaining lifted Randolph-Macon to an ODAC win over Shenandoah University on Wednesday.
Karissa Dominick had five saves for the Hornets (7-4-2, 1-30 ODAC). Abby Cook had three saves for the Yellow Jackets (8-3-2, 3-1-1).
