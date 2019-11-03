HARRISONBURG — The Shenandoah University field hockey team completed its regular season Saturday night with its fifth straight win, beating Eastern Mennonite 4-0 in an ODAC game.
Shenandoah (14-3, 7-1 ODAC) had already clinched the No. 2 seed for the ODAC tournament prior to finishing off the Royals (5-13, 1-7). SU will play the winner of the No. 3 Washington & Lee -No. 6 Bridgewater quarterfinal round game on Friday at Lynchburg in the second semifinal held at Shellenberger Field at the University of Lynchburg.
SU received goals from Megan Stevens, Taylor Hayes, Lindsey Florio and Lauren Strohman. Hayes and Lauren Tyre had assists.
The Hornets outshot the Royals 41-6. Isabella Morande made three stops for SU.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
SU women third in ODAC
SALEM — The Shenandoah University women's cross country team achieved its best-ever finish since joining the ODAC in 2012 by taking third place Saturday at the ODAC Championships hosted by Roanoke College.
The Hornets scored 87 points and had an average time of 23:41 for the 6K race. Emily Miller and Sarah Mann finished eighth and 12th, respectively, to earn second team All-ODAC honors.
Washington & Lee won the 6K race with 20 points and had four of the top five finishers.
The SU women, who are currently ranked 7th in the USTFCCCA South/Southeast Region Poll, will take a trip to Memphis, Tenn., for the NCAA South/Southeast Regional Championships in two weeks.
On the men's side, SU placed sixth with 167 points. Freshman Tyler McCarthy was the top finisher for SU with a personal best 26:42.8 to come in 26th.
Washington & Lee, with 31 points, won the men's race by eight points over Lynchburg.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Guilford 3, Shenandoah 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University completed its season with a loss to Guilford College Saturday afternoon at the Wilkins Center by the scores of 26-24, 25-22, 25-21.
SU (9-19, 3-9 ODAC) fought off a 24-21 deficit in the first to tie the match at 24-24 before the Quakers (18-7, 9-3) won it with a kill and a Hornets ball-handling error.
SU was led by Sabrina Semo (11 kills, 12 digs), Kate Poppo (nine kills, 12 digs), Emily Cheatwood (eight kills), Megan Hillyard (19 assists), Brooke Wagner (10 assists) and Gabby Coradazzi (13 digs).
