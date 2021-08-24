The Shenandoah University football team is the preseason No. 5 selection of the ODAC coaches in poll results released Tuesday.
Shenandoah, coming off of a 1-4 record and a fifth-place showing in the pandemic-shortened 2021 spring season, has 14 points in the seven-team poll.
Defending champion Randolph-Macon is the coaches' pick to repeat. The Yellow Jackets have a perfect 36 points on six first-place votes.
Hampden-Sydney, with 27 points, is second and Bridgewater took third with 26 points. Washington & Lee is fourth with 25 points and received R-MC's first-place vote. Ferrum is sixth with 13 points and Guilford is last with six points.
Voting was done on a 6-1 basis this year with coaches not allowed to vote for their own programs.
Shenandoah opens its season at 1 p.m. at home against Methodist in a non-conference game on Sept. 4. The Hornets' ODAC opener is Sept. 18 at Hampden-Sydney.
Golf: James Wood 161, Handley 167
WINCHESTER — Brayden Rockwell fired a 2-over-par 38 to earn medalist honors and lead James Wood to Class 4 Northwestern District win against Handley on the par-36 front nine at Winchester Country Club on Tuesday.
Other James Wood scorers: Caden Ganczak 39, Luke Davis 42, Braedan Crawford 42.
Handley scorers: Jag Fitzsimmons 39, Jack Thome 41, Austin Smith 43, (tie) Sam Thome and Ashley Truban 44.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Harrisonburg 0
HARRISONBURG — Millbrook opened its season by sweeping Harrisonburg by the scores of 25-21, 25-11, 25-13 in non-district action on Tuesday.
Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 26 assists, 6 digs; Autumn Stroop 19 digs; Madelyn White 13 kills, 9 digs; Ariel Helmick 5 kills, 11 digs.
Clarke County 3, Skyline 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County defeated non-district foe Skyline by the scores of 25-12, 25-18, 25-21 to open its season on Tuesday night.
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 20 assists, 2 aces; Bella Stem 8 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Keira Rohrbach 4 blocks; Abigail Peace 3 blocks; Anna Spencer, Karly Erickson 2 aces each.
