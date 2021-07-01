WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Thursday that football season tickets are now on sale.
Reserved season passes for the five-game home schedule are $60 per pass for all orders placed during the month of July. On Aug. 1, the per season price increases to $75.
Reserved parking is $60 per spot throughout July with that cost also increasing to $75 on Aug. 1.
The 36 reserved tailgating spots are $125 per spot. This lot has sold out in every season that this package has been offered. Fans wishing to have a reserved tailgate spot are urged to secure their spot as soon as possible.
There are two new bundled options this year.
The family bundle, opening Aug. 1, offers four season tickets plus one reserved parking pass for $350. This is a $25 savings off of separate purchases.
The tailgating bundle, available immediately, offers a tailgating spot and a season ticket for $175. This is also a $25 savings when compared to being purchased separately.
The university has moved to cashless digital ticketing for general and reserved seating, parking, and tailgating through its partnership with Ticket Spicket. All passes will be downloaded and displayed to a smartphone or tablet.
