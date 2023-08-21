FOREST — The Shenandoah University football team is the No. 4 team in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason poll that was released on Monday.
The Hornets — who are coming off an 8-2 season in which they placed third in the ODAC with a 5-2 mark — received 31 points in the poll that was voted on by conference coaches. Voting was done on a 7-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own teams in the poll.
Defending champion Randolph-Macon was picked to win the conference with 49 points, receiving seven first-place votes. Bridgewater (39 points) received the only other first-place vote and was picked to finish second in the poll.
Washington and Lee was picked to finish third (37 points). Following SU were Hampden-Sydney (29 points), Averett College (15 points), Ferrum College (12 points), and Guilford College (12 points).
The Hornets open their season at Shentel Stadium with a non-conference game at 1 p.m. on Sept. 2 against Methodist.
Volleyball: James Wood 3, Dominion 1
LEESBURG — James Wood rebounded from dropping the opening set to score a 23-25, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14 against Dominion in the Colonels' season opener on Monday.
The battle was a rematch between last season's state semifinalists. James Wood won the Class 4 matchup 3-1 and also defeated the Titans 3-2 in the Region 4C championship match.
James Wood: leaders: Kennedy Spaid 14 kills, 8 digs; Ashlynn Spence 8 kills, 2 blocks; Paige Ahakuelo 14 assists, 10 digs, 8 aces; Brenna Corbin 18 digs, 6 assists.
Millbrook 3, Tuscarora 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook opened its season with a 25-17, 25-19, 26-24 sweep of Tuscarora on Monday.
Millbrook leaders: Berkeley Konrady 14 kills, 11 digs, 4 aces; Kate Madden 11 digs; Aaliyah Green 8 kills; Alivia Knotts 18 assists.
Warren County 3, Clarke County 2
FRONT ROYAL — Warren County rallied to win the final two sets to knock off Clarke County 25-27, 25-23, 18-25, 25-18, 15-9 in the season opener for both teams on Monday.
Clarke County leaders: Anna Spencer 17 kills, 4 aces; Allie Lynch 40 assists; Isabel Aliveto 16 kills; Marlee Backover 20 digs; Gracie Brown 4 blocks.
Fauquier 3, Handley 0
WARRENTON — Handley dropped its season opener to Fauquier by the scores of 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 on Monday.
Handley leaders: Alaina Braun-Duin 5 kills, 6 digs; Alexa Gluszak 9 digs, 3 kills; Elly Licklider 13 assists, 2 aces; Kinley Duvall 8 digs.
Golf: James Wood wins tri competition
FRONT ROYAL — James Wood had four scores of 41 or better to capture a tri competition on Monday at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
The Colonels fired a 157 total on the par-36 Blue Nine. Brentsville, led by medalist Addison Butler’s 37, finished six strokes back and Manassas Park did not field a full team.
James Wood scorers: Brayden Rockwell 38, Ian Longo 38, Jake Bursey 41, Laney Stiles 41.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.