MINNEAPOLIS — Shenandoah University senior linebacker Ben Burgan has been named to the D3football.com Team of the Week for Week 8 in selections announced Tuesday.
Burgan, the leading tackler in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with 89 tackles (51 solo), made a game-high 16 tackles in the Hornets’ 9-7 win over DII Emory & Henry on Saturday.
Burgan had four tackles for loss with his final one coming on a fourth-and-3 play from the SU 33-yard line in the fourth quarter.
The Boonsboro, Md., native is the second SU player to earn Team of the Week honors this season. Classmate Mason Caldwell was selected following a Week 2 win over N.C. Wesleyan.
Burgan is the 39th player in program history to be recognized by D3football.com with a Team of the Week accolade.
Shenandoah (5-2, 2-2 ODAC) returns to ODAC play this Saturday with a 1 p.m. contest at Randolph-Macon.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Kettle Run 0
WINCHESTER — Regular-season champion Millbrook advanced to the Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament final with a 25-9, 25-14, 25-18 sweep of Kettle Run in the semifinals on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (20-1) will host No. 2 James Wood, a 3-1 winner (17-25, 25-22, 25-20, 26-24) over No. 3 Sherando in Tuesday’s other semifinal, on Thursday in the title match.
Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 24 assists, 11 digs, 6 aces, 6 kills; Madelyn White 14 kills, 8 digs; Ariel Helmick 11 kills, 5 digs; Autumn Stroop 13 digs; Ashley Roberts 6 kills.
East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 0
ELKTON — Top-seeded East Rockingham defeated No. 4 Clarke County by the scores of 26-24, 25-14, 25-23 in the Bull Run District semifinals on Tuesday night.
Clarke County (14-8) will now await the announcement of the Region 2B tournament bracket.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 7 kills, 7 digs. 3 aces; Abby Peace 6 kills, 4 blocks; Allie Lynch 15 assists, 3 aces; Keira Rohrbach, Anna Spencer 3 blocks each; Natalia Rodriguez 11 digs.
Soccer: Wood freshman invited to regional session
Jolie Jenkins, a 14-year-old James Wood High School freshman, will participate in a U.S. Soccer Youth National Team regional identification center (IDC) session today at West Creek Fields in Henrico.
Jenkins received an invitation to the three-hour session. IDCs are designed to identify and evaluate top talents for possible selection to U.S. youth national teams.
Jenkins plays for the Virginia Development Academy in Woodbridge. She is one of two VDA players and 29 total players participating in the session. The invited players hail from clubs in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
