WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University men's basketball team overcame a 6-of-29 shooting performance in the first half to defeat Regent 59-49 in a non-conference game on Sunday afternoon.
Shenandoah (2-3) trailed 24-19 after shooting 21 percent in the opening 20 minutes against the Royals (0-4).
SU took the lead for good on a Davion Roberts 3-pointer, which kick-started a 12-2 run that gave the Hornets a 45-37 lead with 8:26 to play.
Over the next seven minutes, Regent cut its deficit to four points on three occasions before SU closed out the win by scoring the game's final six points. All six of those points came from the line with Roberts hitting his two free throws and Malik Jordan the final four.
The Hornets shot 46 percent (12 for 26) in the second half and were 13 of 16 (81 percent) from the free throw line over the final 20 minutes.
Roberts (14 rebounds, three steals) and Jordan (six rebounds, four steals, three assists) shared game-high honors with 21 points each.
Wrestling: SU 31, Scranton 18
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University won its season-opening dual meet Saturday against non-conference foe the University of Scranton.
Shenandoah (1-0) won the final three matches of the day to pull away from the Royals (3-4). Trailing 18-17 after William Laughlin earned a 9-3 decision at 174 pounds over Dylan Weaver, the Hornets retook the match lead when Handley grad Hunter Thompson won by technical fall (15-0) in 5:34 at 184.
Up next, Dylan Weigert clinched the team victory with a win by fall in 5:33 at 197 pounds. Bryan Guzman finished off the victory by winning 7-3 at 285.
Also for SU, Sean Rinebolt (133, 4:08) and Cameron Hatchett (141, 6:18) won by fall and David Smith won by technical fall (17-0, 6:53) at 149.
Women's XC: SU's Atkinson 288th at NCAA meet
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Graduate student Erin Atkinson completed her cross country career Saturday by placing 288th out of 293 runners at the NCAA Division III National Championships.
Atkinson, the Hornets first-ever repeat competitor at the national championships, ran a time of 25 minutes and 43 seconds over at a cold and snowy Forest Akers Golf Course on the Michigan State University campus.
Kassie Parker from Loras (Iowa) won the 6,000-meter event by 43 seconds in 21:06.7.
Johns Hopkins won the national championship with 144 points. The Blue Jays beat the University of Chicago by three points.
