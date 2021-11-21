WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University men’s basketball team earned its first win of the season Saturday with a 93-62 non-conference win over Gallaudet University.
Shenandoah (1-3) snapped a 19-game losing streak dating back to a 103-97 ODAC victory over Bridgewater on Jan. 22, 2020.
Jaylen Williams (game-high 30 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists) made it 3-2 with a 3-pointer 1:08 into the game and the Hornets maintained the lead from there against Gallaudet (0-3).
SU led 37-21 at the half and 44-23 two minutes into the second half. Later, the Bison went on a 16-5 run from the 13:04 to 8:38 marks to cut SU’s lead to 60-50, but the Hornets closed the game out with a 33-12 run.
Williams made 10 of 18 field goal attempts (3 of 6 3-pointers) and 7 of 11 free throw attempts.
All 15 men in uniform for SU scored at least one point.
Shenandoah shot 48 percent (34 of 71) while Gallaudet was 19 of 65 (29 percent) from the field.
Women’s cross country: SU’s Atkinson places 286th at NCAA meet
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shenandoah University senior Erin Atkinson placed 286th out of 293 runners on Saturday at the NCAA Division III cross country championships at the E.P. Tom Sawyer Park.
The USTFCCCA All-Region and All-ODAC runner recorded a time of 24 minutes, 36 seconds on the 6,000-meter course.
Johns Hopkins claimed the national title with 130 points, two points better than California’s Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.
Kassie Rosenbum of Loras University won the individual title by 17 seconds in 20:11.1.
Wrestling: SU’s Weaver third in Salem
SALEM — Shenandoah University had three place winners Sunday at the Star City Classic Tournament hosted by the US Marine Corps.
Sophomore Dylan Weaver placed third at 174 pounds. Patrick Coffron was sixth at 149 and Brennan Komelasky also wrestled at 174 and placed seventh.
Weaver rebounded from an opening-round pin. In the consolation semifinals, he won by major decision (14-1) over Devin McCorkle from Mount Olive before defeating Roanoke’s Steven Martinos 7-0 in the third-place match.
Coffron lost his first match 10-3. He won his second round consolation by tech fall (20-2) over Harper Meacham (Washington & Lee) in 4:05 and beat Mount Olive’s Dylan Willman by a 14-8 decision in the consolation semis. He lost 8-5 to Raekwon Jackson (Apprentice School) in the fifth-place match.
Komelasky lost his first two matches and took seventh with a forfeit victory.
Jalen Cornelius (157) had SU’s other two wins with a fall and a major decision in the consolation rounds.
