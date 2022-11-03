FOREST — The Shenandoah University men’s basketball team is the preseason No. 12 pick of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference coaches in poll results released Thursday.
Shenandoah, under the direction of new head coach Nick Doyle, has 27 points in the poll. SU is 13 back of No. 11 pick Eastern Mennonite and seven in front of No. 13 Ferrum. The Hornets went 4-22 overall and 3-13 in the ODAC last year.
Defending national champion Randolph-Macon is picked to win the league again with 142 points and 10 first-place votes. Roanoke was picked second and received the remaining three first-place votes.
Guilford, Virginia Wesleyan, Hampden-Sydney, Washington & Lee, Bridgewater, Lynchburg, Averett and Randolph are ranked third through 10th.
Voting was done on a 12-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own teams in the poll.
SU opens its season on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. home non-league game versus Messiah.
Men’s soccer: Russell sets Mount St. Mary’s record
James Wood graduate and Mount St. Mary’s junior goalkeeper Ethan Russell set the program’s Division I single-season record for saves with 88 in Wednesday’s 4-1 home loss to Marist in Emmitsburg, Md., the final game of the season for the Mountaineers.
Russell had five saves to give him 88 for the season. He surpassed Mark Murphy’s 2003 mark of 86 with his save in the 65th minute.
Russell recorded multiple saves in starting all 17 games this year, including 11 in the team’s 1-0 win over UMBC. Russell ranks 11th nationally with 5.2 saves per game.
Mount St. Mary’s finished the year at 7-9-1 (3-6-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) to improve on last year’s 3-15 season.
Scott stars in final college game
Sherando graduate Spencer Scott made 11 saves as Emory & Henry College lost 1-0 to Salem in a South Atlantic Conference game on Sunday in Emory.
The Senior Day match was the final game for Scott with NCAA Division II E&H.
The only shot to get past Scott came in the 70th minute on a penalty kick. The game concluded an 0-15 (0-11 SAC) season for the Wasps, who were playing in their first official SAC season after transitioning from D-III.
Scott played in 35 games in his career and started 31 of them, with at least six starts each year. He played in 14 games this year and started 12. He made 88 saves for an average of 6.3 per game that ranks second nationally.
College wrestling: SU picked fifth in ODAC poll
FOREST — Shenandoah University is the No. 5 selection of the ODAC coaches in the conference’s first-ever preseason wrestling poll, which was released Wednesday.
Shenandoah has 14 points in the poll to come in 10 points back of No. 4 selection Ferrum and three in front of No. 6 Southern Virginia.
Averett, with 31 points and three first-place votes, leads the poll by one point over Washington & Lee. The Generals received the other three first place votes. Roanoke is third and Greensboro is seventh.
Voting for the first-ever poll was conducted on a 6-1 basis with teams unable to vote for their own programs in the poll.
SU opens the season Saturday at the Alvernia Tournament. The Hornets’ league opener is Dec. 8 at Roanoke and Shenandoah hosts the inaugural ODAC Tournament Feb. 11 in the Wilkins Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.