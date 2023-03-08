WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University men's lacrosse team won 9-5 for its first victory of the season after jumping out to a 4-1 lead after one quarter in a non-conference game against Allegheny on Wednesday.
Led by Logan Clingerman’s two goals, eight players scored the for the Hornets (1-4). Clingerman also had an assist, Zachary Heiderman had a goal and two assists and Tyler Held had one goal and one assist. Mark Isabelle made 11 saves for SU, which had a 21-16 shot advantage.
SU led 6-2 at the half and 8-4 after three quarters against Allegheny (2-2).
Women’s lacrosse: Dickinson 12, SU 11
WINCHESTER — Dickinson’s Syd MacKeigan scored the final goal of the game with 2:42 remaining to lift the Red Devils over Shenandoah University on Wednesday.
The Hornets (3-2) had scored six straight goals from the 2:27 mark of the third period to the 8:17 mark of the fourth quarter to the game 11-11. Emma Stiffler scored three of the six goals in the run, including the equalizer against the Red Devils (4-0), who led 4-1 after one quarter and 8-3 at the half.
Stiffler had four goals and three assists overall. SU was also led by Ainsley Buckner (two goals) and Madison Re and Emily Lerch (one goal, one assist each). Ashley MacFarlane had 11 saves for the Hornets, which had a 24-23 shot edge.
