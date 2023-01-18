Shenandoah University sophomore midfielder/forward Nathan Yared has earned All-State Second Team men’s soccer honors in selections announced by the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association on Wednesday.
Yared is the first player in program history to earn VaSID All-State honors.
The Springfield native scored 11 goals and had four assists for 26 points. His goal total was the most for the Hornets since Adam Aldinger also had 11 in 2009.
Yared was previously named First Team All-ODAC, the first player in program history to earn that distinction.
Wrestling: Handley 42, Millbrook 39
WINCHESTER — Charlie Milam's pin at 150 pounds gave visiting Handley a Class 4 Northwestern District dual win over Millbrook at Casey Gymnasium on Wednesday.
Every match except for 106 pounds, which the Pioneers won by decision, was a pin or forfeit. The event started at 157 pounds and ended at 150.
Other Handley winners: by fall: Thomas Thorpe (157), Simon Bishop (165), Hayden Thompson (120); by forfeit Logan Westfall (126), Nick Baker (132), Trent Gomez (138).
Sherando splits in tri-meet
FRONT ROYAL — Sherando split a pair of duals at Skyline on Wednesday.
The Warriors knocked off Brentsville 55-23 and fell 42-27 against Skyline.
Sherando leaders: Damien Costello (106) 2-0; Anthony Lucchiani (126) 2-0, 2 pins); Brogan Teter (144) 2-0, 1 pin; Keagan Judd (150) 2-0, 2 major decisions; Zane Jenkins (175), 2-0, 1 pin, 1 tech fall; Tyler Koerner (132/138), 1-1, 1 pin; Jayden Patten (157) 1-1, 1 pin), Peter Richardson (165), 1-1; Storm Miller (190/215) 1-1, 1 pin; Kaden Hurst (190/215) 1-1, 1 pin.
Boys' basketball: James Wood 66, Fauquier 47
WINCHESTER — Ashton Kees scored 28 points and James Wood broke open a three-point game by outscoring Fauquier 24-7 in the fourth quarter to win in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Wednesday.
Kees has scored at least 21 points in four straight games for the Colonels (9-7, 5-3 district). James Wood led 12-11 after one quarter, 26-23 at the half and 42-39 after three quarters.
Other James Wood leaders: Jared Neal 8 points; Kemper Omps, Ben Tollok 7 points each.
Girls' basketball: James Wood 53, Fauquier 26
WARRENTON — James Wood grabbed a 15-7 lead after one quarter and cruised to a Class 4 Northwestern District against Fauquier.
The Colonels led 26-10 at the half and 40-15 after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Brynna Nesselrodt 20 points, 5 rebounds; Jolie Jenkins scored 16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists; Josie Russell 8 pints, 5 rebounds; Nayah Edwards 6 points.
Men's basketball: Va. Wesleyan 71, SU 55
WINCHESTER — Virginia Wesleyan pulled away in the second half for an ODAC win over Shenandoah University at the Wilkins Center on Wednesday.
The Hornets (3-13, 0-7) led by five points (10-5) early in the game, but the Marlins rallied and led 35-31 at the break. Virginia Wesleyan scored the first five points of the second half and SU never got closer than 45-40 in the final 20 minutes.
Joshua Stephen had 16 points and five rebounds off the bench to lead the Hornets, who were 21 of 50 (42 percent) from the floor. Malik Jordan added 15 points.
Omari Deveaux led the Marlins (13-4, 5-4) with 18 points. Virginia Wesleyan was 23 of 56 (41 percent) from the floor and forced 17 turnovers.
