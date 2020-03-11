GREENSBORO, N.C. — Former James Wood standout Lily Kimble had a hand in a pair of victories as the Shenandoah University women’s tennis team netted its first ODAC win of the season with an 8-1 romp against Guilford on Wednesday.
Kimble teamed with Jahveesha Combs to win 8-4 at No. 1 doubles. The teams of No. 2 Jada Lewis-Madison Rogers (8-5) and Emma Crue-Caitlin Bennett (8-6) completed the doubles sweep for the Hornets (4-3, 1-2).
Kimble triumphed 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. No. 1 Combs (6-0, 6-1), No. 4 Rogers (6-1, 6-3), No. 5 Crue (7-5, 6-2) and No. 6 Bennett (6-4, 6-4) also won in straight sets against the Quakers (2-5, 1-3).
On Tuesday, the Hornets fell 5-1 at Virginia Wesleyan. Combs and Kimble combined for the lone SU point with an 8-6 win at No. 1 doubles. The Marlins (5-1, 3-1) won at No. 3, 4 and 6 singles and play ended after they clinched the match.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Shenandoah 20, Wheaton (Mass.) 6
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Emma Stiffler and Alyson Bittinger scored four goals each as unbeaten Shenandoah University whipped Wheaton (Mass.) to wrap up the Hornets’ Puerto Rico trip on Wednesday.
SU (7-0) scored the first seven goals of the game against Wheaton and led 10-3 at the half. The Hornets opened the half with a 3-0 run and Wheaton (3-1) never got closer than nine the rest of the way.
Hayle Kyte and Kaitlin Morris both had hat tricks. Nikki Zerna has three assists. Ashley MacFarlane had five saves.
WOMEN’S GOLF
SU places fifth at tournament
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Madison Ngo placed sixth overall to lead Shenandoah to a fifth-place finish among eight teams at the BSN Dataw Invitational hosted by Ohio Wesleyan on Tuesday.
SU shot a 368 on Tuesday, improving by 16 strokes over its Day 1 score. Ohio Wesleyan won with a 686 total.
Ngo followed up a first-round 86 with an 84 on Tuesday. Natalie Hill equaled her Day 1 round of 89 and tied for 11th. McKenzie Slattery (96) and Katie Davis (99) rounded out SU’s final-round scoring.
MEN’S GOLF
SU places 13th in tournament
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Shenandoah University placed last among 13 scoring teams in the 54-hole BSN Dataw Invitational, which concluded Tuesday.
The Hornets shot a 323 Tuesday, its best score in the event and finished with a 995 total over three rounds on the par-72, 6,723-yard Cotton Dike course. McMurry (884) won by 31 strokes.
Blake Woodie (76-82-78—236) led SU and tied for 35th overall. Josh Bianco (86-81-78—245) placed 57th. Joseph Gesell (83) and Conor Bailey (84) completed the SU scoring in Tuesday’s round.
