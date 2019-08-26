FOREST — The Shenandoah University football team is the No. 7 selection of the league’s coaches in the nine-team ODAC preseason poll results released Monday afternoon by the conference office.
Shenandoah, coming off of a 5-5 season that included a 3-4 ODAC record, has 21 points in the poll to come in two points in front of No. 8 Guilford and 12 back of No. 6 Emory & Henry.
Randolph-Macon is the pick to take the title this season with a perfect 64 points on eight first-place votes. Bridgewater got Macon’s first-place vote and is second with 51 points.
Voting was done on an 8-1 basis and coaches were forbidden from voting for their own schools in the poll.
Shenandoah opens its 2019 season, its 20th since restarting football in 2000, on Sept. 7 with a non-conference home game versus Methodist. The ODAC opener is Sept. 21 versus Bridgewater.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
James Wood 160, Handley 164
FRONT ROYAL — Carson Baker shot a 2-over-par 37 to lead James Wood to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Handley on the White Nine at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club on Monday.
Leaders — James Wood: Baker 37, Jackson Lynch 39, Ethan Russell 42, Luke Davis 42; Handley: Cody Williams 39, Braxton Duvall 39, Brennan Smith 43, Austin Smith 43.
Sherando takes second in quad
FRONT ROYAL — Parker Gregg led all golfers with a 39 and paced Sherando to a second-place finish in a quad on the front nine holes at Blue Ridge Shadows on Monday. Led by second-place finisher Drew Thomas (42), Strasburg won with a 184. Warren County was third (216) and Rappahannock County placed fourth (260).
Leaders — Sherando: Gregg 39, Ian Adams 51, Calvin Bowser 52, Landon Rohani 52, Peyton Vaught 52. Only two of three 52-shot rounds counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.