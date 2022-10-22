WINCHESTER — Claudia Lenahan scored a pair of goals and had two assists as the No. 15 Shenandoah University field hockey concluded its regular-season home schedule with a 7-0 ODAC romp against Roanoke College at Aiken Stadium on Saturday.
The Hornets (15-1, 6-0) remained unbeaten in the conference and set up a matchup at No. 17 Washington & Lee on (12-2, 5-1) on Wednesday where SU can clinch the top seed in the coming ODAC Tournament. Saturday's triumph handed the Maroons (11-5, 5-2) just their second ODAC loss.
Six different Hornets netted goals in the contest as SU scored in each period. Farren Winter, Mairead Mckibbin, Kelsey Jones, Lauren Tyre and Elizabeth Ranberger added one goal each. Cassidy Morrison, Jones and Ranberger had an assist each as SU outshot Roanoke 18-5. Taylor Swann stopped four shots in recording her fifth shutout as SU finished 9-0 at home.
Volleyball: Clarke Co. 3, Mtn. View 1
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County volleyball team defeated Mountain View 3-1 (25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24) in its regular-season finale to clinch the third seed for the Bull Run District tournament that begins Monday.
The Eagles are 12-8 (11-5 Bull Run) and will host No. 6 Madison County at 7 p.m. in Monday's quarterfinals. Clarke swept the Mountaineers during the regular season.
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 35 assists; Bailey Mayo 18 kills; Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez 32 digs; Gracie Brown, Kiera Rohrbach 5 blocks each; Bryn Franzen 4 blocks; Karly Erickson 4 aces.
Men's soccer: SU 4, Averett 2
DANVILLE — Connor Robles scored a pair of second-half goals as Shenandoah University ended a string of ties to get its first ODAC victory of the season.
Nathan Yared and Jasson Acosta also scored for the Hornets (4-5-6, 1-1-4), who had played to ties in their previous three conference matchups. Travis Jett had four saves for the Hornets, who were outshot 18-10. Hayden Brown (penalty kick) and Anton Lindberg scored for Averett (4-9-3, 2-5-2).
Women's soccer: SU splits pair
The Shenandoah University split a pair of ODAC games over the weekend.
On Sunday, SU lost 2-0 at Roanoke. Cameron Shackford and Morgan O'Neill each had a goal for the Maroons (8-8, 4-4). SU keeper Karissa Dominick had three saves.
On Saturday, Jenna Caple had a had trick as SU (10-5-2) crushed Hollins 12-0.
Maya Horner added two goals, while Gabrielle Ziegler, Peyton Starks, Tanasia Stevenson, Cassie Kyle and Caroline Stansbury also netted a goal each. SU, which outshot Hollins (0-11) by a 45-1 margin also got an own-goal. Elizabeth Swanson had four assists, while Lexi Cook and Stevenson had two apiece.
Women's volleyball: SU drops two
SCRANTON, Pa. — Shenandoah University was swept in a tri-match on Saturday, falling 25-16, 25-14, 26-24 to Manhattanville and 25-8, 26-24, 25-21 against host Scranton.
Against Manhattanville (18-6), Jillian Warter led SU with eight kills while Cheyenne Price added seven. Natalie Reader had 11 digs.
Against Scranton (18-9), Warter and Regan Minney both had nine kills. Brooke Wagner (15) and Becka Nguyen (11) combined for 26 assists and Kate Poppo had 16 digs.
Edwards fuels Ravens' victory over Browns
BALTIMORE — Gus Edwards ran for two touchdowns in his first game back from a major knee injury, and the Baltimore Ravens avoided another fourth-quarter collapse thanks to a couple huge Cleveland penalties in a 23-20 win on Sunday.
Baltimore (4-3) has blown a double-digit lead in the second half of each of its three losses this season. The Ravens led 23-13 after Justin Tucker’s 55-yard field goal with 11:24 remaining, but the Browns quickly responded with a 2-yard touchdown run by Kareem Hunt to make it a three-point game. Then a fumble by Baltimore’s Justice Hill gave Cleveland the ball at its own 16 with 3:12 to play.
The Browns (2-5) reached the Baltimore 34 before an offensive pass interference call wiped out a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper. Cleveland still made it back into position to try a long field goal, but a false start before that snap forced Cade York to try it from 60. His attempt was blocked by Malik Harrison with 1:59 remaining, and the Ravens were able to run out most of the remaining time.
Harper, Phillies close out Padres 4-1
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper slugged his fifth homer of the postseason, a two-run blast in the eighth inning that turned Citizens Bank Park into a madhouse, and the $330 million slugger powered the Philadelphia Phillies past the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Sunday and into the World Series for the first the time since 2009.
Rhys Hoskins also hit a two-run homer to spark Philadelphia’s improbable run to the NL pennant and a shot at its first World Series championship since 2008.
J.T. Realmuto began the inning with a single off reliever Robert Suarez and Harper lined a 2-2, 98 mph sinker opposite field into the left field seats.
Larson dominates in third in of season
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Kyle Larson held off Ross Chastain to cap a dominant showing in the second-to-last race of the NASCAR season at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, after leading 199 of the 267 laps.
It was Larson’s third win of the season and came a week after the reigning Cup champion — who was eliminated earlier in this year’s playoffs — was intentionally spun by Bubba Wallace in an act of retaliation at Las Vegas. AJ Allmendinger was third and Austin Dillon fourth, as Chevrolets took the top four spots.
The four-car field for the title race will be decided next week in Martinsville, with seven drivers heading there to compete for three remaining spots. Only Joey Logano, through his win at Las Vegas last week, has a berth clinched.
Denny Hamlin is on the wrong side of the cutline going into Martinsville. Chastain is second, Chase Elliott is third and William Byron is fourth. Hamlin is five points back of Byron, followed by Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe.
