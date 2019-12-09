RICHMOND — Shenandoah University senior wide receiver Casey Stewart has been named as a finalist for the Lanier Award.
The Lanier Award is named after professional football Hall of Fame member Willie Lanier and presented to the top DII/DIII/NAIA player in Virginia. Former Hornets quarterback Hayden Bauserman was the 2018 Lanier Award winner.
Nominees for the award were taken from individual schools with media members from across the state determining the finalists and award winner through a voting system.
Stewart joins a pair of fellow ODAC rivals as finalists. Randolph-Macon running back Tre Frederick, along with Bridgewater linebacker Re-Shaun Myers, will join Stewart on stage at the banquet held by the Touchdown Club of Richmond at the Short Pump Hilton on Sunday.
Stewart, a two-time All-ODAC honoree, led the league this season with 1,191 receiving yards on 70 catches. He also ranked second in the ODAC with 13 touchdown catches. The Front Royal native finished his SU career No. 1 in career receiving touchdowns (34), second in yardage (2,549) and third in receptions (157).
In addition, Stewart, the Hornets co-captain and a member of the National Guard, was a two-time finalist for the Armed Services Merit Award.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Skyline 54, James Wood 53
FRONT ROYAL — Skyline's Mason Schmitz hit a free throw with 15 seconds left to finish a three-point play, and the Hawks went on to defeat James Wood on Monday night.
The Colonels (1-1) rallied from a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take the lead with 1:30 left, but Schmitz's three-point play completed the scoring. The Colonels missed a shot at the buzzer that could have won the game. James Wood led 25-22 at the half but trailed 41-37 after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Jerome McCarthy 12 points, 5 rebounds; Tyrome McCarthy 10 points; Levaughan Freeman 8 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Ethan Russell 7 points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Monday’s scores: Skyline 51, James Wood 44; Colonels are 1-1. Hedgesville (W.Va.) 48, Clarke County 44. Clarke is 1-2. Millbrook 63, Jefferson 62 (OT). Pioneers are 3-0.
WRESTLING
Handley goes 9-1 in Hedgesville Duals
HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — Handley only lost to Musselman (W.Va.) in the Hedgesvllle (W.Va.) Duals that took place Friday and Saturday.
The Judges lost to the Applemen 45-30. Handley’s wins came against Virginia schools Loudoun Valley (63-15), Clarke County (60-12), Hidden Valley (42-39) and John Champe (61-9) and the Judges also beat West Virginia schools Jefferson (66-18), Hedgesville (49-27), Frankfort (57-14), North Marion (48-25) and Moorefield (51-20).
Handley leaders: Mac Gordon (10-0 at 132 pounds); Hunter Thompson (10-0 at 160); Kingsley Menifee (10-0 at 182); Simon Bishop (9-1 at 138); Rodd’ney Davenport (9-1 at 220); Cam Gordon (8-2 at 103); Mac Moorefield (7-2 at 195).
BOYS’ TRACK & FIELD
Three Sherando individuals second at Battlefield
HAYMARKET — Sherando had three individuals and two relays place second at the nine-team Bobcat Blizzard Invitational on Saturday.
Sherando leaders: 1,000: 2. Jonathan Gates 1:47.80; 4x400: (2nd) 3:58.98; 4x800: (2nd) 9:26.66; High jump: 2. Davis Solomon 5-8; Shot put: 2. William Fletcher 43-1, 3. Connor Madagan 40-8.
GIRLS’ TRACK & FIELD
Three Warriors take third at Battlefield
HAYMARKET — Sherando had four individuals place third and two relays place second at the nine-team Bobcat Blizzard Invitational on Saturday.
Sherando leaders: 4x400: 2. 4:41.25; 4x800: (2nd) 11:18.88; 55: 3. Thais Agard 7.9; 1,000: 3. Molly Robinson 3:29.4; 1,600: 3. Eva Winston 5:53.7; Long jump: 3. Indhya Hayes 13-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.