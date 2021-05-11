FOREST — Shenandoah University softball co-captains Allie Schey, a junior, and sophomore Nikki Stone were named to the All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference third team in selections announced Tuesday.
Schey (Denville, N.J.) and Stone (Mount Wolf, Pa.) split time at first base and in the outfield this season. Schey started the year in the outfield and moved to first base after Stone suffered an injury midway through the season. When Stone returned following a seven-game absence, she took over Schey’s old spot in the outfield.
Schey hit .308 as the Hornets leadoff hitter with 28 hits and 12 RBI in 91 at-bats over 32 games.
Stone started 24 of the 25 games she played in and led the Hornets with a .315 batting average in 73 at-bats. She had three doubles and 12 RBI.
Millbrook softball edges Sherando in 10 innings
WINCHESTER — Grace Badnek's sacrifice fly with the bases loaded and no one out in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Millbrook softball team a 10-9 win over Sherando in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
Badnek's sacrifice fly scored Ashlyn Philyaw, who led off the inning with a triple. Two intentional walks loaded the bases for Badnek (3 RBIs, double).
The Pioneers (2-3, 1-3 district) trailed 9-6 in the bottom of the eighth against Sherando (4-1, 4-1 district) before scoring three runs to send the game to the ninth inning.
Millbrook (14 hits, two errors) led 2-0 after one inning, 5-0 after three innings, 5-3 after four innings and 6-5 after five innings. Sherando (nine hits, three errors) scored a run in the top of the seventh.
Leaders — Millbrook: Jazmyne Scott 3-4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, double; Mackenzie Edwards 3-5, 2 doubles; Philyaw 2-5, 3 runs, RBI, double; Emily Jeffries 3 RBIs at plate; 8 innings, 5 runs (5 earned), 5 hits, 7 walks, 13 strikeouts; Paige Flinchum 2 runs, double. Sherando: Abby Vadnais 4-6; Isabel Hall 1-2, 3 runs, 3 walks; Meghan Harris 2 runs, RBI, 2 walks; Tess Palmer 3 RBIs.
James Wood softball routs Handley
STEPHENSON — The James Wood softball team defeated Handley 20-3 in five innings in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday at Stonewall Park.
The Colonels (4-2, 3-1) scored 11 runs to take a 15-2 lead in the third inning against the Judges (1-5, 0-5).
Leaders: James Wood: Olivia Miller 3-4 double, RBI; Jenna Burkhamer 3-3, 2 RBIs; Izzy Mckee 2-3, double, RBI; Sadie Kittoe 1-2, double, RBI; Brooklyn Davis 1-1, 2 RBIs; Jenna Burkhamer (starter) 2 innings, 1 run (0 earned), 1 walk; 2 strikeouts; Cadence Rieg 2 innings, 1 run (1 earned), 2 hits, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts. Handley: Sara Blowers 2-3, RBI.
Clarke softball tops Strasburg
STRASBURG — The Clarke County softball team scored seven runs in the last two innings to defeat Strasburg 12-4 in Bull Run District action on Tuesday.
The Eagles (2-0) 5-4 after five innings.
Clarke County leaders: Abby Peace 2-5, home run, double, 4 RBIs; Alyssa Hoggatt 3-4, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Madison Edwards 3-4, 4 runs, triple, RBI; Haley Farmer 2-2, RBI; Campbell Paskel 2 runs; Anna Hornbaker 4.2 innings, 1 run (0 earned), 1 hit, 1 walk, 10 strikeouts.
James Wood baseball defeats Handley
WINCHESTER — Colin McGuire struck out 10 batters in six innings and the James Wood baseball team defeated Handley 10-2 in a Class 4 Northwestern District baseball game at R. Charles Hott Field on Tuesday.
McGuire allowed two earned runs, seven hits and two walks for the Colonels (4-1, 3-1 district) led 3-2 halfway through the second inning, then scored seven runs in the next two innings. The Judges are 2-5 (0-5).
Leaders — James Wood: Jaden Ashby 2-3, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases; Jayden Nixon home run, 2 RBIs; Bodie Pullen triple, 2 RBIs; Brody Bower 3 walks, 2 runs; Luke Gross 2 runs; Jacob Roy 1-2, 2 walks. Handley: Austin Smith 3-3, 2 RBIs; Jacob Duffy 2-3; Kaplan Ambrose 2.2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 3 walks.
James Wood boys' soccer shuts out Handley
WINCHESTER — Chris Garcia had one goal and two assists as the James Wood boys' soccer team defeated Handley 3-0 for its fourth straight shutout in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday.
The Colonels are 4-0 and the Judges are 0-3-2.
Leaders — James Wood: Tristan Obert, Seth Hammond 1 goal each; Connor Ballentine 1 assist; Brandon Dunn 4 saves.
Sherando boys' soccer knocks off Millbrook
WINCHESTER — Wade Butler had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Sherando boys' soccer team to a 6-1 win over Millbrook in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Warriors are 2-3 and the Pioneers are 3-2.
Sherando leaders: Dai Laduca 2 goals; Jacob Hill 2 assists; Jack Hendren 1 goal, 1 assist; Ethan Laing 1 assist; Cooper Freer 1 assist; Conner Saunders 5 saves.
Clarke boys' soccer routs Strasburg
BERRYVILLE — Christopher LeBlanc had three goals and Justin Toone had two goals and two assists to lead the Clarke County boys' soccer team to an 8-0 win over Strasburg on Tuesday in Bull Run District action.
The Eagles are 4-0.
Clarke County leaders: Brendan Haun 2 goals; Oakley Staples, Leo Morris 2 assists each; Caleb Neiman 1 goal; Charlie Frame, Ian Waldner 1 assist each; Wynn Morris 5 saves.
Sherando girls' soccer shuts out Millbrook
STEPHENS CITY — Kendall Lincoln had two goals and one assist to lead the Sherando girls' soccer team to a 3-0 win over Millbrook in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Warriors and Pioneers are both 3-2.
Sherando leaders: Kelsey Johnson 1 goal, 2 assists; Hannah Webber 2 saves (third shutout).
Sherando girls' tennis beats Millbrook
STEPHENS CITY — The Sherando girls' tennis team completed a season sweep of Millbrook with a 7-2 Class 4 Northwestern District win on Tuesday.
The Warriors are 8-0 and the Pioneers are 4-3.
Singles winners — Sherando: 3. Lea Blevins 8-6; 4. Kloe Thomas won 8-1; 5. Morgan Sutphin 8-1; 6. Emmy Woolever 8-1. Millbrook: 1. Amanda Dalton 8-6; 2. Kinsey Knox 8-4.
Doubles winners — Sherando: 1. Emily Loy/Adelaide Gannon 8-5; 2. Blevins/Sutphin 8-3; 3. Thomas/Kendall Clark 8-1.
Handley girls' tennis down James Wood
WINCHESTER — Handley defeated James Wood 8-1 at home in a Class 4 Northwestern District girls' tennis match on Tuesday.
The Judges are 7-1 and the Colonels are 1-7.
Singles winners — Handley: 2. Marie Claire Miro 8-3; 3. Samantha Thomas 8-1; No. 4 Grace Meehan 8-5; No. 5 Sophia McAllister 8-4; No. 6 Peyton Jones 8-0. James Wood: 1. Caroline Partlow 8-3.
Doubles winners — Handley: 1. Sarina Parikh/Meehan 8-3; 2. Miro/Thomas 8-1; Anne Marie Larsen/Page Brubaker 8-0.
Clarke girls’ tennis falls to Page County
NEW MARKET — The Clarke County girls’ tennis team dropped to 2-3 with a 7-2 Bull Run District loss to Page County on Monday.
Clarke singles winners: 3. Kendra Mickle 10-6; 5. Makenna Scaia 11-10 (9-7).
