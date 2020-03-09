MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Shenandoah University ran its softball winning streak to three games by sweeping a pair of games Monday at the Fast Pitch Dreams Tournament in Myrtle Beach.
Shenandoah (3-5) opened with an 8-1 win over MacMurray (Ill.) before taking out New Jersey City University 12-3 in five innings in the afternoon game.
In Game 1, the Hornets scored two runs in the first, added two more in the fourth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh to down MacMurray (0-1). Nikki Stone and Meghan Stout each had two hits and Sierra Beaty had a two-run home run in the fourth.
Sophomore Megan Scalley (1-3) went the distance, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out 11.
In Game 2, a five-run second followed by a seven-spot in the third was all that the Hornets needed to end the game early against New Jersey City (1-1).
Beaty hit a three-run home run in the third and Stout drove in two runs. Arlene Miller went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs. Morgan Henley (2-2) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk in four innings.
SU plays both teams again today to complete play at the tournament.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SU’s Ritter, Kulina earn ODAC awards
FOREST — Shenandoah University swept the ODAC Player of the Week honors in selections announced Monday afternoon by the league office.
Sophomores Frankie Ritter, a Sherando graduate, and Carson Kulina have been named as the league’s Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively.
Ritter, the Hornets starting shortstop and leadoff hitter, helped No. 22 SU to an ODAC doubleheader sweep over Emory & Henry as well as a non-conference win over Mount Aloysius by hitting .667, going 8 for 12 in the three games. Ritter had three triples among his eight hits and drove in two runs.
Kulina started and gave up two hits in six innings in a 15-0 Game 1 win over E&H.
Shenandoah is back in action on Thursday at No. 9 Salisbury.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Seven SU athletes earn all-region honors
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University indoor track & field teams earned seven all-region honors as a result of finishing in the Top 5 in the South/Southeast region, the USTFCCCA announced on Monday.
Earning recognition for the men are Jason White (No. 2, triple jump, 48 feet, 10.75 inches); Elijah Morton (No. 4 in the 60 meters, 6.90 seconds), Miles Moore (No. 4, 200, 22.29) and John Kindig (No. 5, weight throw, 50-4).
For the women, Emily Miller was named all-region in two individual events. She’s No. 5 in the mile (5:18.58) and 5,000 (18:13.32). The women’s medley relay team consisting of Whitney Anderson, Delia Mack, Ariana Williams and Miller claimed the second-fastest time (12:54.23).
WOMEN’S GOLF
SU in fifth in South Carolina
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Shenandoah University opened up its spring schedule Monday with a fifth-place showing after Day 1 of the eight-team BSN Dataw Invitational hosted by Ohio Wesleyan University. The 36-hole event concludes today.
The Hornets shot a collective 384 over the par-72, 5,835-yard course at the Dataw Island Club. Senior Madison Ngo (tied for sixth) had a 14-over-par 86 while sophomore Natalie Hill (tied for 10th) had an 89, Katie Davis had a 102 and McKenzie Slattery had a 107.
Ohio Wesleyan leads with a 347. Mount St. Joseph is second with a 350.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Brisco named MEC All-Tournament
WHEELING, W.Va. — Sherando graduate and Concord University senior guard Trey Brisco was selected to the All-Mountain East Conference Team on Sunday.
Brisco helped lead the Mountain Lions into the MEC quarterfinals as he posted 26.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 60.8 percent from the field (14 of 23) and 95.2 percent (20 of 21) from the foul line. Brisco posted the third-highest free-throw shooting percentage in the seven-year history of the MEC Tournament.
Brisco had 27 points in the win over Notre Dame and 26 points in the MEC quarterfinal game against West Liberty. The 26.5 points per game average trailed only West Virginia State’s Glen Abram for the highest in this year’s tournament.
MEN’S PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL
Green named PoW for Liga ACB
Former Millbrook star Erick Green was named the Player of the Week for the Spanish Liga ACB on Sunday.
Green recorded 27 points, five rebounds and three steals in Coosur Real Betis’ 84-74 win over Manresa on Saturday. Green played 30 minutes and connected on 10 of 16 field goals (2 of 5 on 3-pointers) and made 5 of 6 free throws.
