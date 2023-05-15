For the second straight year, the Shenandoah University baseball team will host an NCAA Division III regional tournament.
The Hornets — ranked second in the latest D3baseball.com poll — will compete in the Winchester Regional that will be held Friday through Sunday at Bridgeforth Stadium after earning an at-large berth into the 60-school field on Monday.
SU (38-7) will open the double-elimination regional at 11 a.m. with The College of New Jersey. The Lions (23-22) entered the postseason with a losing record but went 4-1 to capture the New Jersey Athletic Conference tournament.
The second game on Sunday will feature Christopher Newport University (31-9) against Immaculata (29-11) at 2:30 p.m. CNU is ranked 10th in the latest D3baseball.com poll and earned an at-large berth after losing to Mary Washington in the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Tournament. Located in Pennsylvania, Immaculata captured the Atlantic East Conference title.
SU has not played any of the teams in its regional this season.
The rest of the regional schedule is as follows:
Saturday: Game 3, 11 a.m. — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser; Game 4, 2:30 p.m. — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner; Game 5, 6 p.m. — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser.
Sunday: Game 6, 11 a.m. — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner; Game 7 (if necessary), 45 minutes after completion of Game 6 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser.
SU is one of three Old Dominion Athletic Conference teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament. ODAC champion and fifth-ranked Lynchburg will compete at the North Carolina Wesleyan Regional with Lebanon Valley and Elizabethtown. Randolph-Macon, ranked 16th, will compete at top-ranked Johns Hopkins along with Penn State-Altoona and St. John Fisher.
Softball: Clarke County 2, Central 0
WOODSTOCK — Madison Edwards hit a two-run home run in the third inning and Anna Hornbaker threw a two-hit shutout to lead Clarke County to a Bull Run District win over Central on Monday.
Edwards also had a walk and Hornbaker struck out 11 batters and went 2 for 3 with a walk for the Eagles (10-7, 9-4 district), who had 11 hits.
Other Clarke County leaders: Claire Unger 2-3, run; Devin Simmons-Mcdonald 2-3; Campbell Paskel 2-4.
Boys’ tennis: Clarke Co. 5, East Rock 1
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County cruised past East Rockingham to advance to Thursday’s Region 2B Sub Region finals.
Clarke County winners: Singles: No. 1 Linus Pritchard 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 Preston Bernier 6-2, 7-5 No. 3 Jack Lucier 7-5, 6-2; No. 5 Thomas Dalton 6-3, 6-0; No. 6 Jonathan Westbrook 6-1, 7-6 (7-0).
Pro basketball: Atlantic City 121, Vipers 100
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Virginia Valley Vipers fell to 5-16 with a loss in The Basketball League to the Atlantic City Gambits on Saturday.
The Vipers trailed 36-20 after one quarter, 67-42 at the half and 101-77 after three quarters.
The Vipers close their season at Shenandoah University's Wilkins Center with three games from May 25-27.
Vipers leaders: James Williams-Hanton 20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Jalen Melvin 15 points, 4 assists; Trammell Anthony 13 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists; Marlon Parker 11 points, 4 assists; Trammell Anthony 13 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists.
NFHS makes basketball free throw change
Beginning in 2023-24, there will no longer be one-and-one free throw shooting in high school basketball, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) announced Monday.
Teams will now shoot two free throws every time once the opposing team commits its fifth common foul of the quarter. Team fouls will reset at the end of each quarter. Previously, teams were awarded the one-and-one bonus when their opponents committed seven fouls in a half and two foul shots when 10 fouls were committed each half.
“The rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds,” said Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS Director of Sports and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee in a news release. “Additionally, resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four.”
