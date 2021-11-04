FOREST — The Shenandoah University women are the preseason No. 4 pick and the Hornets men were picked last in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference 12-team basketball poll results released Thursday.
The Shenandoah women are coming off a season in which they went 4-7 overall and 3-5 in the ODAC. The Hornets lost to Roanoke in the ODAC quarterfinals.
SU has 91 points, four points behind No. 3 Washington & Lee and seven ahead of defending champion Lynchburg.
Roanoke, with nine first-place votes and 118 points, is the pick to win it all. The Maroons outdistanced No. 2 pick Randolph-Macon by 13 points in the poll.
On the men’s side, preseason national No. 1 Randolph-Macon is the unanimous pick to take the 2022 title with 121 points on 11 first-place votes. No. 2 Roanoke earned Macon’s first-place vote and has 102 points.
SU, with 11 points, is 16 back of No. 11 Eastern Mennonite. The Hornets went 0-8 overall and 0-7 in the ODAC last year.
Both polls were done on an 11-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own programs.
The Shenandoah women open at home on Saturday in a 6 p.m. non-conference contest against Goucher while the men are on the road at the Gwynedd-Mercy Tournament.
Volleyball: Washington & Lee 3, SU 0LEXINGTON — Top-seeded Washington & Lee ended Shenandoah University’s season with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-21 sweep in the quarterfinals of the ODAC Tournament on Wednesday.
Kate Poppo, a former James Wood standout, led the Hornets (7-17) with 11 kills and 10 digs, to go along with two blocks. Jillian Warter had 10 kills with nine digs. Abby Lichtenfels had 18 assists, while Caitlyn Houck added 10. Aaliyah Chunn had six blocks, while Brooke Gast notched four against the Generals (24-7).
Reds’ Castellanos opts out of contractCINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds star outfielder Nick Castellanos exercised the opt-out clause in his contract and is a free agent, the team said Friday.
The Reds right fielder opted out of the final two years and $34 million remaining on his deal after having the best season of his nine-year career.
The team’s announcement came one day after veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart was traded to the Detroit Tigers for an infield prospect.
The 29-year-old Castellanos was a first-time All-Star in 2021. He batted .309 with 34 home runs and led the Reds with 100 RBIs. He is a career .278 hitter with 168 homers in parts of nine seasons with the Reds, Tigers and Cubs.
Sabres end drama, trade Eichel to VegasBUFFALO, N.Y. — The Jack Eichel era in Buffalo is over, and the former Sabres captain has approval from his new team — the Vegas Golden Knights — to have his preferred surgery to repair a herniated disk.
A nasty public eight-month feud reached its conclusion on Thursday when the Sabres traded Eichel to Vegas, ending a stalemate over how to treat his neck injury. The dispute revolved around the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement giving teams the final say over the treatment of injuries.
The Sabres balked at Eichel having artificial disk replacement surgery because it had never been performed on an NHL player, and they instead recommended fusion surgery.
The Golden Knights have no such issue. Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Eichel has the go-ahead to have the procedure, which is expected to sideline him for four more months.
The Golden Knights acquired Eichel to address their biggest long-term need, landing a top-line center, by trading forward Alex Tuch, rookie center Peyton Krebs and two draft picks to the Sabres.
Taylor to start at QB for Texans on Sunday
HOUSTON — Quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start for the Houston Texans when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after missing the past six games with a hamstring injury.
Coach David Culley made the announcement Thursday, saying Taylor, a former Virginia Tech star, gives Houston its best chance to win.
Taylor opened the season as Houston’s starter with Deshaun Watson sitting out amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. Taylor led the Texans to a win in the opener against Jacksonville before injuring his hamstring on a touchdown run in the second quarter of a loss to Cleveland Sept. 19, and rookie Davis Mills took over after halftime.
The Texans have struggled with Mills under center and have lost seven games in a row.
Akron fires football coach after third losing season
AKRON, Ohio — Akron fired coach Tom Arth on Thursday, two days after the Zips fell to 2-7 to clinch another losing season.
Arth was 3-24 at the Mid-American Conference school since taking over in 2019. Athletic director Charles Guthrie said in a statement that associate head coach Oscar Rodriguez Jr. would take over as interim coach.
The 40-year-old Arth came to Akron after a two-year stint at Tennessee-Chattanooga that followed a successful four-year run at Division III John Carroll in northeast Ohio. Akron hired Arth to replace Terry Bowden, who spent seven seasons at the school and twice took the Zips to bowl games.
