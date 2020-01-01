WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University women's basketball team celebrated the new year with a dominant 79-25 ODAC win over Randolph College Wednesday afternoon at the Wilkins Center.
Shenandoah (7-3, 4-0 ODAC) held Randolph (4-6, 1-4) without a field goal for the initial 12:27 of the contest as it built a 27-3 lead.
The Hornets shot 51 percent (33 for 65) from the field for the game while holding the WildCats to just 19 percent (10 of 53) shooting. SU also scored 19 points off of 22 Randolph turnovers.
The visitors had five of their 10 field goals in the second quarter, a period in which Shenandoah was held to a game-low 32 percent shooting, but still saw the Hornets expand their lead by an additional two points (21-3 after the first quarter, 33-13 at the half).
SU kept up the pressure in the second half, making 17 of its 30 attempts from the field (57 percent) and allowing the 'Cats just 12 total points.
Ten of the 12 SU women that saw action in the game registered at least four points with senior Jordan Sondrol leading the way with 19. Sarah Donley added 10 points.
Regan Johnson, with a career-high 12 rebounds, helped SU to a 45-33 advantage on the glass. Shenandoah scored 44 points in the paint and had 11 second-chance points.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Luray 56, Clarke County 43
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County dropped its second straight game on Monday, falling to Luray in Bull Run District action. The Eagles (4-5, 1-3 district) led 12-8 after the first quarter but Luray exploded with a 44-21 run over the next two quarters to take a 52-33 lead.
Leaders: Clarke County: Ellie Brumback 11 points. 9 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists; Raegan Owens 9 points; Alison Sipe 8 points, 7 rebounds; Willow Oliver 7 points; Luray: Emilee Weakley 31 points.
