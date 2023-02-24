SALEM — Defending champion Shenandoah University rallied from a 12-point first quarter deficit and outscored Randolph-Macon 27-16 in the final period to pull out a 66-57 triumph in the quarterfinals of the ODAC women's basketball tournament on Thursday.
The seventh-seeded Hornets (18-9) advance to the semifinals on Saturday against No. 3 Bridgewater, a 71-60 winner over No. 6 Roanoke, at 3 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center. The Eagles defeated Shenandoah 52-44 and 60-53 in the regular season.
Second-seeded Randolph-Macon, which won the only regular-season matchup between the two teams by 65-49 margin, started hot and led the Hornets 19-7 after one quarter. SU rallied in the second period and drew even at 29-29 on Shawnise Campbell's putback at the buzzer.
The Yellow Jackets (19-7) led 41-39 heading into the final period and pushed that margin to 45-39 with nine minutes remaining, capping a 12-0 run.
SU fought back again. Campbell's 3-point play gave the Hornets the lead for good and 47 seconds later Gabby Krystofiak drilled a 3-pointer to push the lead to 52-47 with 5:08 left.
With Randolph-Macon forced to foul late, SU made 8 of 8 free throws in the final 40 seconds to close out the win.
Terese Greene led the Hornets with 22 points, while Campbell recorded her second double-double of the tournament with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Madisen Kimble notched 14 points for the Hornets, who were 21 of 59 from the floor.
Randolph-Macon, which had a 53-43 rebounding edge, put up a whopping 75 shots, but made just 23. Katherine Cagey had 23 points and 15 rebounds, while Jane Elkins added 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.
Softball: SU 8, Marymount 7
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Shenandoah University scored four times in the top of the seventh inning and held on for a victory over Marymount on Thursday in the season-opener for both teams.
The Hornets trailed 6-2 entering the top of the sixth, but No. 9 hitter Lily Richichi plated two runs with a two-run single.
With Marymount leading 7-4, Tiffany Bower (double) and Sarah Medellin (single) drove in a run each to cut the deficit to one run. With two outs, Richichi came through again with a bases-loaded, two-run single to left field to give SU the lead.
Kayla Stephenson stranded two Marymount baserunners in the bottom of the seventh to get the win. She allowed nine hits and three runs (two earned) with four strikeouts and no walks in five innings.
Arlene Miller (two runs), Bower and Richichi had two hits each for the Hornets. Hannah Evans belted a two-run homer in the third inning that tied the game at 2-2. Kaylynn Johnson had four hits for Marymount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.