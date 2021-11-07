WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University women’s basketball team opened its season with a dominating 75-34 non-conference victory over Goucher College on Saturday night.
Shenandoah (1-0) led 21-8 after one quarter, 36-16 at halftime and 53-24 after three quarters against Goucher (0-2).
Thirteen of the 14 women that appeared in the game for SU scored at least one point, with 13 points from Sierra St. Cyr (two steals) leading the way. No Hornet played more than 28 minutes.
SU was also led by Sarah Sondrol (10 points, seven rebounds), Ragan Johnson (eight points), Olivia Weinel (seven points, six assists, two steals), Zoe Star (seven points, two assists), Teresa Greene (six points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals) and Gabby Krystofiak (six points, two assists, two rebounds).
SU shot 50.9 percent (28 of 55) from the field to just 20 percent (10 of 50) for the Gophers.
Men’s basketball: Hornets lose both tourney games
GWYNEDD VALLEY, Pa. — Shenandoah University opened its season by losing both of its games in the Purplestride Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Classic on Saturday and Sunday.
SU (0-2) fell to host Gwynedd-Mercy 71-62 on Sunday after falling 78-58 to Neumann on Saturday.
On Sunday, a three-point play from Noah Adams (11 points, five rebounds) as part of a 9-2 run cut SU’s deficit to 62-57. But the Griffins (2-0) went 9 for 10 at the free throw line over the final 44 seconds to hold off the Hornets.
Both teams shot 36 percent. SU had a 40-31 rebounding advantage. The Hornets had 12 second-chance points to just five for the Griffins.
SU’s Jaylen Williams led all players with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Neumann scored the first 11 points in four minutes and 23 seconds and never trailed in Saturday’s game. The Hornets closed to within 15-11 but a 12-2 NU run over the final 2:48 of the first half made it 40-25 at halftime. Neumann held at least a double-digit lead for the entire second half.
Williams led the Hornets with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists. Binwi Bihai had 13 points and five rebounds.
SU shot 33.8 percent (23 of 68) and grabbed 34 rebounds. Neumann shot 46.8 percent from the field (29 of 62) and had 42 rebounds. The Knights also scored 21 points off of 17 SU turnovers.
