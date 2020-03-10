SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Shenandoah University women’s lacrosse team remained perfect at 6-0 with an 19-8 non-conference win over Bridgewater (Mass.) State on Tuesday morning at the Puerto Rico Clasico.
The Hornets (6-0) led 11-2 at the half against the Bears (1-3) and scored the last eight goals before the break.
Alyson Bittinger and Anna Baxter led the Hornets with four goals each. Emma Stiffler, Kathleen Donovan and Natalie Nichols each had two goals.
Also for SU, Nikki Zerna had three assists and Megan Egan had one goal and two assists. Ashley MacFarlane (first half) and Lauren Standish each played 30 minutes in goal and made two saves each.
The Hornets nearly doubled up the Bears in shots, 34-18, had a 17-10 advantage in groundballs and won 16 of 27 draws.
The Hornets complete play in Puerto Rico with an 8 a.m. game today against Wheaton (Mass.).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SU repeats sweep in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Shenandoah University defeated MacMurray (Ill.) and New Jersey City for the second straight day at the Fast Pitch Dreams Tournament on Tuesday.
The Hornets (5-5) have now won five straight games after beating MacMurray 2-0 in Game 1 and New Jersey City 19-1 in Game 2, with NJ City abandoning the game after four innings. The Hornets drew 20 walks against NJ City.
In Game 1, SU’s Megan Scalley (2-3) pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out 12 batters while walking only one and hitting one batter against MacMurray (0-3).
Nikki Stone (2 for 3 with a triple) drove in both the game’s runs in the first inning with a one-out, bases-loaded single that scored Sammy Amateau and Morgan Henley (2 for 3). The Hornets finished with seven hits.
In Game 2, the Hornets scored five runs in the first, two in the second, three in the third and nine in the fourth inning.
Aided by the 20 walks and one hit batter, SU needed only seven hits (one double). The first six Hornet batters reached either by walk or by being hit by a pitch.
Henley walked five times, scored three runs and had two RBIs. She also pitched three innings to improve to 3-2, allowing two hits and one earned run.
SU was also led by Taylor Glover (3 for 4, two runs, two RBIs), Meghan Stout (double, three RBIs) and Amateau (three runs, two walks). Jenna Barr, BayLee Jenkins (two runs), Brittany Malone and Stone each had two RBIs. Arlene Miller drew three walks.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SU rises to No. 11 nationally
MINNEAPOLIS — Shenandoah University has risen seven spots to No. 11 in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA week three poll released Tuesday.
Shenandoah (10-1) swept an ODAC doubleheader from Emory & Henry (15-0 and 7-2) and beat Mount Aloysius 19-4 in non-conference action this weekend.
The Hornets have 312 points in the poll to come in 13 points back of No. 10 Salisbury. SU travels to the Sea Gulls on Thursday for a 2:30 p.m. non-league contest.
Cal Lutheran, with 612 points and 17 first-place votes, leads the poll by 61 points over Randolph-Macon of the ODAC. The Yellow Jackets, with two first-place votes, are one of six schools to receive a vote at the top of the poll.
