ROANOKE — The Shenandoah University women's basketball team ran its winning streak to four Saturday by scoring the last six points in a 46-43 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory at Hollins.
The Hornets (11-4, 6-4 ODAC) completed a regular season sweep of Hollins (7-7, 3-6).
SU trailed 43-40 with 4:41 to play. A Ragan Johnson (12 points, 10 rebounds) layup tied the game at 43-43 with 2:48 remaining before Madisen Kimble (eight points, six rebounds) hit one of two from the line 41 seconds later to make it 44-43. Two Sierra St. Cyr (seven points, eight rebounds, four steals) free throws at the three-second mark closed out scoring.
SU jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but Hollins cuts its deficit to 26-22 at halftime and 36-35 after three quarters. The two teams traded the lead four times and were tied on three occasions in the second half.
For SU, Sarah Sondrol added nine points and five rebounds and Olivia Weinel recorded seven points and seven rebounds.
The Hornets shot 36 percent (18 of 50) from the field and had a 50-36 advantage on the glass. SU had 15 second-chance points.
Hollins shot 21 percent (12 of 57) from the field and committed 15 turnovers that led to eight Hornet points.
Men's basketball: Hampden-Sydney 86, SU 51
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Hampden-Sydney made 56 percent of its shots (33 of 59) on Saturday afternoon to fuel an ODAC victory over Shenandoah.
The Tigers (11-6, 6-4 ODAC) led 42-33 at the half against the Hornets (3-15, 2-7).
SU, which was without the services of leading ODAC scorer Jaylen Williams, shot 48 percent (11 of 23) in the first half but suffered through a 9-of-24 performance in the second (38 percent). H-SC opened the second half with a 13-4 run to take a 55-37 lead with 10:41 left. The Hornets would get no closer than 19 points the rest of the way.
Davion Roberts paced the Hornets with 16 points and three assists and Noah Adams added 12 points.
H-SC also had a 39-20 advantage on the boards and scored 23 points off of 19 SU turnovers.
College indoor track: SU freshman Gray wins at VMI
LEXINGTON — Shenandoah women's freshman Madison Gray recorded a school-record time of 2:22.31 to win the 800 meters and break an eight-year-old school record on the second day of competition at the VMI Winter Relays on Saturday afternoon.
Gray topped a field of 26 runners.
The SU men were led on Saturday by Wyatt Schannauer (fifth in the shot put, 13.74 meters); Tucker Kindig (sixth in the shot put, 13.73); Miles Moore (tied for seventh in the 200, 22.14); James Wood graduate William Crowder (eighth in the 60, 7.02); Jeremy Allinger (eighth in the 800, 2:00.56); and Hampton Cobb (eighth in the long jump; 6.53 meters).
On Friday, Kindig placed seventh in the men's weight throw (16.12). For the women, Kiara Felston took eighth in the women's weight throw (14.87).
Clarke grad Nei shines at Patriot Games
FAIRFAX — Clarke County graduate and George Mason University freshman Ellis Nei placed second out of 19 competitors with a leap of 6.68 meters on Saturday at the Patriot Games held at George Mason.
Teammate Xavier Shirley (7.02 meters) was the only person to finish ahead of Nei.
Also in Saturday's meet, Handley graduate and George Mason junior Casey Nelson placed ninth in the women's shot put (12.33 meters) and 12th in the weight throw (12.49 meters).
College wrestling: Washington & Lee 45, SU 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah dropped to 1-2 in dual matches with a loss to Washington & Lee at the Wilkins Center on Saturday.
Jalen Cornelius (157 pounds) and Thomas Domerese (197) came the closest to winning for the Hornets, dropping 7-5 and 3-2 decisions, respectively.
Both matches came down to the final moments as Nick Alejandro executed a takedown in the final 20 seconds to best Cornelius and John Ryan Sedovy held off a charging Domerese in the third.
The other eight matches featured two forfeits, two falls, a technical fall, a major decision, and two decisions by the Generals (8-5).
