FOREST — Shenandoah University captured both of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Wrestler of the Week awards in selections announced Monday.
Freshmen Christian Johnson-Hunte and Kaden Bryan were selected as the light and heavy wrestlers of the week, respectively, for their performances in the Hornets’ 57-0 non-conference victory over Penn State Mont Alto on Saturday.
Johnson-Hunte won by fall in 4:12 at 157 pounds and Bryan won by fall at heavyweight in 2:59.
SU (2-3) is back on the mat on Jan. 7 at Washington & Lee for the Jim Crytzer Invitational.
Boys' basketball: James Wood 51, Liberty 45
WINCHESTER — James Wood overcame a 38-30 deficit after three quarters by outscoring Liberty 21-7 in the fourth quarter to win in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Monday.
The Colonels (4-1, 3-0 district) led 16-11 after one quarter and 24-20 at the half, but were outscored 18-6 in the third quarter.
James Wood leaders: Jared Neal 17 points (3 3-pointers); Ashton Kees 12 points; Andrew Link 10 points; Chris Morrison 6 points.
Tuscarora 59, Millbrook 53
WINCHESTER — Millbrook fell to 3-5 with a non-district loss to Tuscarora on Monday.
Millbrook leaders: Detric Brown 16 points, Tyler Seminaro 15 points, Ryan Liero 13 points.
Skyline 85, Clarke County 35
BERRYVILLE — Skyline jumped out to a 22-8 lead after one quarter and went on to beat Clarke County and complete a season sweep in non-district action on Monday.
The Hawks led 36-19 at the half and 56-31 after three quarters against the Eagles (3-3).
Leaders: Clarke County: Tyler Sansom 8 points; Will Booker 7 points, 2 steals; Michael Kerr-Hobert 6 points, 3 assists; Nate Thompson 6 points. Skyline: Zackary Diggs 23 points.
Girls' basketball: Millbrook 48, Tuscarora 42
LEESBURG — Millbrook trailed 17-16 after one quarter but outscored Tuscarora 12-1 in the second quarter for a 28-18 lead, and the Pioneers went on to defeat the Huskies in non-district action on Monday.
Millbrook (6-1) led 36-30 after three quarters.
Millbrook leaders: Hannah Stephanites 15 points; Jaliah Jackson 9 points; Kaylene Todd 8 points; Jane Moreland 6 points.
James Wood 45, Liberty 15
BEALETON — James Wood snapped a five-game losing streak with a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Monday.
The Colonels (2-5, 1-2 district) led 15-4 after one quarter, 25-10 at the half and 36-11 after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Brynna Nesselrodt 15 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals; Jolie Jenkins 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Nayah Edwards 6 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals.
Clarke County 52, Skyline 47
FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County outscored Skyline 17-12 in the fourth quarter to break a 35-35 tie after three quarters and win in non-district action on Monday.
The Eagles (6-1) trailed 12-11 after one quarter and 24-20 at the half, then outscored the Hawks 15-11 in the third quarter. Clarke completed a season sweep with the win.
Clarke County leaders: Alainah McKavish 17 points, 7 rebounds; Kaiya Williams 12 points, 7 steals, 6 rebounds; Hailey Evans 12 points, 4 steals; Keira Rohrbach 11 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.