FOREST — Shenandoah University senior Erin Atkinson was named ODAC Runner of the Week for women’s cross country in selections announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office.
Atkinson won the 6K at the Hornet Harrier this past weekend. She topped her previous personal best by 24 seconds with a 24 minute, 11.1 second timing on the Kernstown Battlefield course.
Atkinson’s winning performance helped SU to capture the team title.
Football: Clarke to take forfeit win
Clarke County athletic director and football coach Casey Childs said on Tuesday afternoon that the Eagles are electing to take a forfeit win over Mountain View and will not play this week.
Mountain View announced on Sept. 10 that it was canceling its varsity football season due to a lack of players. Clarke County was originally supposed to play Mountain View this coming Friday in Quicksburg.
The Eagles are now 5-0 as a result of the win. Clarke County is next in action on Oct. 8 at home against Madison County.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Handley 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District play with a 25-18, 25-13, 25-13 sweep against Handley on Tuesday.
The Pioneers improved to 12-1 overall, 6-0 in the district, while the Judges dropped to 4-9, 1-5.
Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 33 assists, 6 kills; Ariel Helmick 16 kills; Amanda Dalton 5 kills. Madelyn White 5 kills.
Handley leaders: Izzy Manheimer 6 kills; Carter Gerometta 6 kills; Lindsay Pifer 4 aces, 11 assists, 7 digs.
James Wood 3, Jefferson 0
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — James Wood defeated Jefferson by the scores of 25-9, 26-24, 25-13 on Monday.
The Colonels improved to 7-4.
James Wood leaders: Katey Matthews 17 assists; 8 kills, 8 digs, 6 aces; Ella Kelchner 8 kills, 2 blocks; Carsyn Vincent 22 digs; Kendall Funk 16 digs; Paige Ahakuelo 6 kills, 5 aces; Hannah McCullough 10 assists.
Athletics: SU adds assistant strength coach
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Bridget Lyons and head strength and conditioning Coach Brett Sabol announced Tuesday that Samuel Arter has joined the department as an assistant.
Arter, from nearby Hamilton, is a graduate of Loudoun Valley High School and comes to SU after graduating with his master’s degree from Liberty University in May. At Liberty, he was a member of the track & field program, serving as team captain for three years, and was a three-time NCAA preliminary qualifier as a javelin thrower.
Arter is the first person to serve in a full-time role at SU as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Arter will have direct oversight for the men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, and volleyball programs. He will also assist Sabol with the baseball, football, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track & field and the men’s wrestling programs.
