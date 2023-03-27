FOREST — Shenandoah University senior Jacob Bell has earned Old Dominion Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week honors for the second time this season, the league announced Monday.
The James Wood graduate pitched a complete game in the No. 5 Hornets’ 4-1 ODAC road win over Bridgewater on Wednesday. Bell struck out five batters and allowed one earned run and six hits.
Wednesday’s game is the second straight game Bell has pitched nine innings and the fourth time this year he’s struck out at least five batters.
In 39.1 innings, Bell is 3-0 with an ERA of 0.69. He has 30 strikeouts and eight walks in six appearances this season.
SU (19-2, 6-1 ODAC) hosts Eastern Mennonite University at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in an ODAC contest.
Softball: James Wood 14, Skyline 13
FRONT ROYAL — James Wood outlasted Skyline to complete a season sweep and remain undefeated on Monday.
The Colonels (5-0) — who beat Skyline 12-11 on March 13 — trailed 4-0 after three innings, tied the game with four runs in the fourth, trailed 7-6 after five innings, and were tied 11-11 after six innings.
James Wood scored three runs in the top of the seventh, with Sydney Orndorff's RBI single bringing in the last run. The Hawks scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, with the second run scoring on an error, but Ellie Johnson (two innings, three runs, one earned run, one hit, three walks, one strikeout) got Skyline to ground out to end the game. Johnson also had an RBI single.
Other James Wood leaders: Skyla Compton 2-5, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Aliza Judd 3-4, three doubles, 2 runs; Jenna Shull 1-3, two RBIs; Sadie Kittoe 1-1, 3 runs, 4 walks; Cadence Rieg 1-3, 2 runs, 2 walks, RBI; Kayleigh Harden 1-1, double, 2 runs.
Harrisonburg 5, Millbrook 3
HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg wiped out a 3-0 deficit with five runs in the bottom of the second inning and went on to defeat Millbrook in non-district action on Monday.
Emily Jeffries entered the circle in the second inning with two runners on and no outs and allowed just one inherited runner to score for the Pioneers (0-6). Jeffries pitched five shutout innings and allowed five hits and three walks while striking out five batters. She also went 1 for 3 with a run.
Other Millbrook leaders: Emma Martin 1-3, triple, two RBIs; Hailey Courtney 1-3, run, RBI; Grace Badnek 1-3 double; Alexis McFarland 1-3, run.
Baseball: Millbrook 14, Harrisonburg 2 (5)
HARRISONBURG — Carl Keenan tossed four shutout innings, scored three runs and drove in three runs as Millbrook whipped Harrisonburg in five innings on Monday.
Keenan allowed two hits and two walks, while striking out 10. He was 1 for 2 with a two-run double and two walks.
Leading 1-0, the Pioneers (5-0) scored 10 runs in the third inning to take control against the Blue Streaks.
Other Millbrook leaders: Chase Ford 2-3 (double); Nate Brookshire double, 2 runs; Ryan Liero 2 RBIs; Cole Purdy 1-1, RBI; Hogan Newlin double, 2 runs; Colin Stephanites 2 runs.
Handley 20, Park View 2 (5)
WINCHESTER — Handley scored 11 runs in the second inning for a 14-0 lead and went on to complete a season sweep of Park View by winning in five innings on Monday. The Judges are 2-5.
Handley leaders: Lucas Mammano 2-2, 2-run home run in first inning, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Staige Dolan 3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts; Jacob Swartz 2 runs, 2 walks and 2 innings, 0 earned runs, 1 hit, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts on mound; Griffin Hott 2-3, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Rodd'ney Davenport 2-2, 2 RBIs; Dylon Moxley 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; Kaplan Ambrose, 1-1, double, 3 runs, 2 walks; Julius Darling 1-2, 2 runs, RBI, walk; Landen Lewis 1-1, 2 RBIs, 2 walks; Logan Ambrose 1-2, 2 RBIs; Charlie Allen 1-2, walk, RBI.
Girls' soccer: James Wood 8, Skyline 0
WINCHESTER — McKenna Newcome scored five goals to lead James Wood to a win over Skyline on Monday. The Colonels are 5-1.
Other James Wood leaders: Jolie Jenkins 1 goal, 1 assist; Grace Rivas Zelaya 2 assists; Nayah Edwards, Allison Brant 1 goal each; Eva Demattei, Maddie Shirley, Brooke Geary, Maddie Heustis 1 assist each.
Boys' soccer: Clarke Co. 8, Warren Co. 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County remained unbeaten and unscored upon in an a rout of Warren County on Monday.
The Eagles, who have outscored their opponents 50-0, improved to 5-0.
Clarke County leaders: Chris LeBlanc 2 goals, 1 assist; Oakley Staples 2 goal; Cal Beckett 1 goal, 2 assists; Charlie Frame and Joe Ziercher 1 goal, 1 assist each; Caden Mercer 1 goal; Leo Morris 2 assists; Ben Fulmer 1 assist.
Boys’ tennis: Clarke County 7, Strasburg 2
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County defeated Strasburg in its Bull Run District opener on Monday and improved to 3-1 overall.
Clarke County winners: Singles: No. 1 Linus Pritchard 8-5; No. 3 Ethan Ellis 8-5; No. 4 Thomas Dalton 8-3; No. 5 Jonathan Westbrook 8-1; No. 6 Domnic Boukaia 8-0. Doubles: No. 2 Ellis/Pritchard 8-2; No. 3 Cannon Long/Flaherty 8-6.
James Wood 9, Skyline 0
FRONT ROYAL — James Wood cruised to a sweep against Skyline on Monday.
The Colonels (3-1) dropped just five total games in the nine matches.
James Wood winners: No. 1 Josh Borromeo 8-1; No. 2 Ryan Stevens 8-0; No. 3 Scott Shepherd 8-0; No. 4 Josh Lucas 8-1; No. 5 Lane Pugh 8-0; No. 6 David Hutchins 8-1. Doubles: No. 1 Shepherd-Lucas 8-0; No. 2 Pugh-Hutchins 8-0; No. 3 Robbins-Trenton Gould 8-2.
Handley 7, Spotswood 2
WINCHESTER — Handley swept the doubles matches in a triumph over Spotswood on Monday.
The Judges improved to 4-1.
Handley winners: Singles: No. 1 Nathan Thomas 8-0; No. 3 Jack Boye 8-2; No. 5 Geronimo Dib Ghys 8-2; No. 6 Matthew Bosshard 8-2. Doubles: No. 1 Thomas-Boye 8-6; No. 2 Ty Dickson-Carter Bessette 8-5; No. 3 Bosshard-William Brubaker 8-1.
Loudoun County 7, Sherando 2
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando dropped to 3-2 with a non-district loss to Loudoun County on Monday.
Sherando winners: Singles: No. 1 Tommy Reese 9-7. Doubles: No. 1 Reese/Greyson Foltz 8-3.
Girls’ tennis: James Wood 9, Skyline 0
WINCHESTER — James Wood rolled to a sweep against Skyline on Monday.
The Colonels improved to 4-1.
James Wood winners: Singles: No. 1 Bianca Linares 8-1; No. 2 Violet Quodala 8-3; No. 3 Sydney Delawder 8-0; No. 4 Julia Taylor 8-0; No. 5 Grace Owens 8-3; No. 6 Lily Dodson 8-2. Doubles: No. 1 Linares-Quodala 8-2; No. 2 Delawder-Taylor: 8-0; No. 3 Dodson-Owens 8-3.
Millbrook 5, Harrisonburg 4
WINCHESTER — Millbrook won two of three doubles matches to defeat Harrisonburg in a non-district match on Monday and improve to 3-0 overall.
Millbrook winners: Singles: No. 1. Kinsley Knox 8-0; No. 2 Abigail Townes 8-0; No. 5 Nora Lewis 9-7. Doubles: No. 1 Knox/Townes 8-0; No. 2 Peyton Cotterell/Kiley Carter 8-2.
Sherando 6, Loudoun County 3
LEESBURG — Sherando improved to 4-0 with a non-district win over Loudoun County on Monday.
Sherando winners: Singles: No. 3 Emmy Woolever 8-1; No. 4 Katie Freilich 8-0; No. 5. Gabriella Koch 8-1; No. 6. Lia Gannon 8-1. Doubles: No. 2. Woolever/Gannon 8-5; No. 3 Freilich/G. Koch 8-0.
Spotswood 6, Handley 3
PENN LAIRD — Handley dropped to 3-2 with a non-district loss to Spotswood on Monday.
Handley winners: Singles: No. 1 Sarina Parikh 8-4; No. 6 Lindsay Pifer 8-0. Doubles: No. 3 Tess McAllister-Sophia McAllister 9-7.
Strasburg 6, Clarke County 3
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County dropped to 2-2 on the season with a loss to Strasburg on Monday.
Clarke County winners: Singles: No. 1 Lily Hayton 8-6; No. 4 Mary V. Simmons 8-5. Doubles: No. 3 Isabella Concha-Kylie Prazinko 8-1.
Running: Sherando grads qualify for Boston Marathon
VIRGINIA BEACH — Sherando graduates Molly Robinson (class of 2021) and Paige Conner (2018) placed third and fourth, respectively, out of 74 women in the 20-25-year-old age group on March 17 in the Shamrock Marathon to qualify for the 2024 Boston Marathon.
In her first marathon, Robinson recorded a time of 3 hours, 25 minutes and 15 seconds over the 26.2 mile race to place 218th out of 1,692 competitors overall. Conner finished 16 seconds behind in 3:25.31 to take 220th overall.
Additionally, 2022 Sherando graduate Ella Kapsa competed in the Half Marathon and placed fourth of 63 females in the 15 -19-year-old division in 1:40:50. She placed 438th out of 5,219 runners overall.
