NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Shenandoah University junior midfielder Alyson Bittinger has been named the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association DIII Offensive Player of the Week in selections announced Tuesday.
The Westminster, Md., native, picked up the SU women’s lacrosse program’s first national player of the week award as a result of her performance against No. 7 Salisbury on Saturday. Bittinger had six goals, one assist and three draw controls in an 18-15 defeat.
“For Alyson to get recognized on a national level is huge for her as an athlete and for the program,” said Hornets head coach Lindsey Lutz in a news release.
Bittinger has been tabbed ODAC player of the week three times, VaSID All-State three times, and All-ODAC twice. As a freshman, she was named Rookie of the Year by both VaSID and ODAC in 2018.
Bittinger led the ODAC in offense last year with 33 goals and 36 points in just seven games and has additional athletic eligibility because of the COVID-19 shortened season.
Clarke volleyball wins in Layton's debut
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County volleyball team swept Bull Run District rival Page County 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-14) on Tuesday in its season opener, which also marked the debut of new head coach Skyler Layton.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 18 kills, 6 blocks; Abby Peace 15 kills; Alyssa Hoggatt 25 assists.
Handley volleyball sweeps Broadway
WINCHESTER — The Handley volleyball team beat Broadway 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-21) in the season opener for both teams on Monday.
Handley leader: Lindsay Pifer 6 kills, 8 aces, 11 assists, 10 digs.
O’Roke leads Millbrook girls past Sherando
STEPHENS CITY — Junior guard Avery O’Roke scored 26 points to lead the Millbrook girls’ basketball team to a 59-39 win over Sherando in the season opener for both teams on Monday.
The Pioneers led 14-8 after one quarter, 27-18 at the half, and 44-26 after three quarters.
Leaders — Millbrook: Kennedi Rooks 11 points, Kaylene Todd 9 points. Sherando: Jaiden Polston 11 points, Grace Burke 6 points.
SU men’s golf places 3rd at Pfeiffer Invitational
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — The Shenandoah University men’s golf team placed third out of four teams and the women took sixth out of six teams at the two-day, season-opening Pfeiffer Invitational that was completed on Tuesday.
Playing at the par-72, 6,955-yard Club at Hilton Head Lakes, the Hornet men shot a collective 322 Tuesday after shooting 336 Monday for a 658.
Tournament host Pfeiffer won with a 593. DII Mars Hill was second at 642.
Blake Woodie paced SU with a two-day total of 161 to finish 10th overall. He earned SU’s Day 2 medalist honors with a three-over-par 75.
Trevor Berg (11th), Josh Bianco (12th), and Will Holmes (tied for 15th) came in behind Woodie at 163 (78-85), 164 (80-84), and 165 (85-80), respectively.
The women played at the par-72, 5,800-yard Club at Hilton Head Lakes. The Hornets improved by three strokes for a 381 Tuesday. They had a 765 for the tournament.
Mars Hill won with a 695. Adrian was second at 728.
SU sophomore Natalie Hill had an 18-over-par 90 on Tuesday for a 183 total and finished seventh overall.
Freshman Alex Pallozzi, who took SU medalist honors on Monday with an 89, carded a 97 Tuesday and her 186 total tied her for 10th overall.
